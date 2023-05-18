POT revision urges rigorous examination

According to experts, the process related to the revision and updating of the Valledupar Land Management Plan, POT, has gone through a series of inconveniences that leave many doubts about the seriousness and foundation that this should have.

As stated by members of the oversight of the contract, signed for that purpose between the Mayor of Valledupar and the University of Magdalena, things are not going well. They say that there has been non-compliance in many aspects, especially in most of the deadlines established for the development of each component of the process.

There are many concerns that have arisen regarding the rate of progress of said process. It should be noted that the contract was established for an amount of three thousand million pesos, of which an advance of 50 percent of the total value was made, that is, one thousand five hundred million pesos, but, according to versions of some veedores , it seems that at the moment there is a lack of financing to cover the expenses required to date, for this reason there have been difficulties for the ideal fulfillment of everything planned.

Faced with so many difficulties, it was necessary to extend the contract until September 30, 2023, but on the condition that seven fully completed documents be delivered on May 9, and that was not possible or at least that is what is known about it. What’s next now? No one has said anything so far.

In addition to that, columnist Carlos Andrés Añez, in one of his articles published by EL PILÓN, questioned the very nature of the contract and its objects, after considering that “one thing is a review of the POT and another its exceptional modification and as it is described in the contract it seems that both activities are being carried out, which is very strange since each one has different regulations, the first in article 5 of decree 4002 of 2004 and the second in article 6 of the same decree”.

On the other hand, the executive president of the Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar, José Luis Urón, asked the City Planning Office to disseminate the results of the partial review and exception modification of the Municipal Planning Plan. It refers to the dissemination of the results obtained in the 8 studies and 7 products contracted by the municipality of Valledupar with the University of Magdalena, whose term has already expired and nothing is known.

And it is noteworthy that among these 8 studies and 7 products a communication strategy is included to guarantee citizen participation, but with the consequence that in Valledupar what its inhabitants know the least about is precisely this topic of the POT.

In general terms, a subject of such interest to the city cannot go unnoticed as something of little importance, as scholars in the field always reiterate, they are talking about a land planning tool, essential for the orderly growth of the municipality. and avoid unfortunate urban processes on the part of the presidents on duty.

It is time then for all the sectors involved to become serious and judicious in the face of a fundamental issue for the future of our city Valledupar.