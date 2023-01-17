Once again, there is a variation in the price of potatoes. The foregoing, due to a road closure that prevents its transportation. According to some merchants, Huila is no stranger to this situation, however, for the Secretary of Agriculture of Huila this is a lie since the products continue to enter the department normally.

At the national level, the Colombian Federation of Potato Producers (Fedepapa) pointed out that due to the closure that occurs on the Pan-American Highway due to a landslide in the municipality of Rosas, in the department of Cauca, the price per kilo of pastusa potatoes it would go up $1,000 in the next few days.

According to the manager of Fedepapa, Germán Palacio, due to the damming of the products due to the road closure, the price of a kilo of pastusa potatoes would go from $3,000 to $4,000. “It has two serious problems, one that the quality of the product loses and the other that accumulates and when it goes out to the big supply centers obviously the price punishes them, that makes the economic conditions of the 21,000 potato producers in the department of Nariño look threatened by this precarious circumstance,” he said.

The increase would come into effect, according to the union leader, starting next week because, if the situation continues, the losses projected by the union would be close to $300,000 million.

Huila is no stranger to the uncertainty generated by the increase in potato

Situation in Huila

German Peña, administrator of Surabastos de Neiva, explained that there are several situations that have contributed and will contribute to the increase in this product. “In the region we source from Pasto and the Sabana de Cundinamarca. In this order of ideas, first of all the potato has become more expensive with the problem of the collapse or damage of the road in the south of the country, so there is no longer a supply of potatoes in that sector because the road is damaged and the only alternative route that there is It is along the Mocoa – Pitalito – Neiva route and some merchants have dared to bring products through that sector, but cars are very scarce and freight has increased by about 75% as a result of this difficulty,” he commented.

As access to Nariño is difficult, a large part of the commerce of Valle del Cauca and the Coffee Region goes to Cundinamarca to obtain a supply of potatoes, which has generated an increase in demand in that area of ​​the country and has made that cannot be supplied, generating of course a considerable reaction in the price. Additionally, the merchant will have to choose it, pay the freight and the intermediation cost, which affects the final cost of the product and impacts the pocket of citizens.

With this panorama, the only thing that remains and that they ask is that the road be quickly fixed for heavy traffic and study how the demand continues from the areas that have had to be supplied from La Sabana de Cundinamarca.

He also stated that, “today a package of pastusa potatoes, which is the most consumed, is between $140 or $145 thousand per package in the department, and the common potato, which is less frequently rotated, is between $105 and $110 per package. The common one would be going for $1,100 a pound and the pastusa at $1,400, which means that it is not at the value that is said from other scenarios, which practically doubles the cost of the free one”.

No raise?

However, Dilberto Trujillo Dussán, Secretary of Agriculture of Huila, said that the products that were entering the department of Huila normally continue to enter normally. “We have all the offer from Boyacá and Cundinamarca, that story that the potato is going to rise because we do not have communication with Nariño is a total lie, we receive all the potatoes from the Cundiboyacense highlands, the same as the fruits of the climate that were fried and the derivatives Dairy products, that is to say, that today we have enough supply to tell consumers that there should be no increase in the cost of this type of food. More or less two truckloads of potatoes arrive from the department of Huila a week, that’s a very good amount, but they will continue to arrive normally because we have a complete supply,” said the portfolio manager.

In this sense, according to what has been stated, there are zero concerns about speculation in potato prices and, apparently, this anxiety has come from speculators, “who normally take advantage of any situation that occurs to raise prices, but here We are going to ask the authorities to carry out severe and strict control to avoid speculation with food prices”, he insisted.

The increase will continue

After these statements by the Secretary of Agriculture, the administrator of Surabastos de Neiva, mentioned that he is unaware of the information that is available from the portfolio, but the report that he can provide is supporting and based on what was expressed by the same merchants who manage the product perfectly. He also made it clear that it is very possible that the value of potatoes will continue to rise because there is only one area supplying the product and that demand could mean new speculation.

“Potato arrives to us four times a week and this is enough to supply the entire region, there has been potatoes normally, but with the same price. The last report we delivered shows a variation of the arroba of $3,000 thousand, that is, it went from $35,000 to $38,000”, she concluded.

Few carriers are taking the alternate route.

another view

For Jonathan Trujillo, manager of the Fruver Super Tienda la Séptima, added to the above, is that the producers are planting very little because the inputs have been very expensive and that has influenced the value. “In January the package has increased by 10,000 pesos more expensive and in pounds the increase is 10%. I think it will be stable for a while. If it has risen, it is a reality,” he said.

Finally, faced with the worrying panorama, the union at the national level called on the Government to implement a strategy that allows not only the entry of food into the region, but also its exit; especially, taking into account that 75% of the pastusa potato production in Colombia occurs in the departments of Nariño, Cauca, Tolima and Caldas.