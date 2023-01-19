In recent weeks, the price of potatoes, a traditional food on the Colombian table, has increased again. The value of fertilizers and winter are some of the causes that have caused prices to rise. However, now with the collapse of the Pan-American highway, the value of the tuber could continue to rise because approximately 35% of the national production comes from the south of the country.

This situation was confirmed by Germán Palacio, manager of Fedepapa, in dialogue with EL NUEVO SIGLO. The union leader maintained that historically during the first months of the year the price of potatoes is high “because the harvest from the south of the country enters, which is the small harvest; that is, 35% of the national production that comes mostly from the departments of Cauca, Nariño and Tolima”.

Palacio maintained that Nariño, for example, generates 20% of the total production, while Cauca, Tolima, Caldas, a part of Antioquia and Boyacá make the other 15%, “In order to reach 40% of the production, approximately, in the first half of the year. In the second semester the production is 60%”.

According to Fedepapa, “production costs have doubled. Eighteen months ago, producing one hectare of potatoes was worth $22 million. Now producing that same hectare of potatoes is worth close to $39 million.”

Affectation in Panamericana

Regarding what is happening with the collapse of Rosas (Cauca), he stated that “Nariño produces 600,000 tons of potatoes. The harvest begins to come out between the end of January and the beginning of February but it grows as February passes, reaching its peaks in March and April. For this reason we need to solve this problem now that production is not so serious and that farmers can not harvest and leave the product buried for 15-20 days and start harvesting in 20 days.”

I add that “it does lose a bit of quality, but the situation is not that serious. We are concerned that when all that dammed product comes out, the price will fall and then the producers will not be able to recover production costs.”

For now, the harvest is being harvested through alternate routes, one part through Mocoa and the other through Ecuador, “that is, we are looking for other ways to get some of the product that we have had the need to harvest.”

more harvests

The leader of the paper guild told this newspaper that the country’s largest harvest, that is, the Cundiboyacense, comes out from June and is 65% of the total. “The price of potatoes falls in the second semester, especially between July and October; in November she raises the price again since it is a permanent cycle, ”said Palacio.

According to the Fedepapa manager, the prices of this product “vary according to the main supply centers. For example, in Corabastos at this moment the ton costs $2,700,000an average of $135,000 a package, while in Antioquia it can cost up to $175,000″.

Regarding the importance of the access roads, Palacio said that “in tertiary roads or in 4G roads we also have a delay of decades. We, in all governments, to all ministers, have always told them the importance of secondary roads in order to be competitive in a distant municipality. Today it is worth more to bring it from a distant village in Sesquilé to Corabastos, than to bring a load from Cartagena; So that makes Colombian agriculture uncompetitive.”

According to the report of the Price and Supply Information System of the agricultural sector (Sipsa) carried out by DANEin Corabastos the potato package (50 kg) was at a maximum of $140,000 and a minimum of $135,000 and a kilo at $2,900.

In the last week, from January 7 to 13, a kilogram of pastusa potatoes cost $3,100 in Medellín, at the Central Mayorista de Antioquia; in Santa Marta it was $2,560. For its part, in Cali the price per kilo was $3,800. Manizales registered one of the most expensive prices after Cali, with $2,800; in Bucaramanga it was $2,700 and in Armenia it was $2,000, one of the lowest prices in the country.

In Huila, for example, according to Germán Peña, administrator of Surabastos de Neiva, “today a bundle of pastusa potatoes, which is the most consumed, is between $140,000 or $145,000 a bundle and that of common potatoes, which has less turnover, is between $105,000 and $110,000 per package”.

Petitions to the Government

On the other hand, Plinio Hernández, president of the Paper Unit of Colombia, said that “in view of the crisis generated by the landslides on the Pan-American highway Pasto-Popayán, as Dignidad Agropecuaria we have allowed ourselves to make some proposals to the president so that this department, Nariño, which today in these times it is a food pantry towards the interior of the country, have help within the framework of the agreements of the Andean Community, which includes the countries of Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru, which hopefully will be used to create a humanitarian corridor of cargo transportation through the Rumichaca-Tulcán-Nueva Loja highway, to continue transit through Putumayo and so enter Colombia and from there to the department of Huila and the interior of the country,” he said.

“Right now, the potato load is between $250,000 and $280,000, which is paid to the producer. With this crisis and reiterating that the department of Nariño is part of that food pantry, now in full harvest it would have an increase of 50% to 60% in its price,” added Plinio Hernández.

Prices in the regions

According to DANE, from January 7 to 13, the wholesale prices of pastusa, superior, clean Creole, snowy, capira and single potatoes, white arracacha and llanera yucca increased. In the case of the pastusa brown potato, traders attributed this trend to the scarcity of crops of this variety, in the growing areas of Ubaté (Cundinamarca), Tunja (Boyacá), Ipiales (Nariño) and Bogotá. This behavior was registered in 16 of the 17 markets in which it was sold. For example, in Armenia the increase was 47.54%, offering a kilo at $1,800.

Regarding the superior potato, its price rose in 11 of the 14 markets that offered it. According to what was stated by the sources, the increase occurred as a consequence of the low production rates in Ipiales and other municipalities in the south of Nariño, as well as in Chitagá (Norte de Santander) and Cerrito (Santander), added to the high turnover of this variety during the week.

The prices of the criolla clean potato rose in 24 of the 43 markets that sold it, as a result of the decrease in harvesting work in the producing areas of San Vicente Ferrer, La Unión, Sonsón, Marinilla, El Santuario (Antioquia), Ipiales, Túquerres, Pasto (Nariño), Chipaque, Une, Facatativá, Fosca and Cáqueza (Cundinamarca).