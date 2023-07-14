Potential Arrival of Typhoon on Eastern China Coast: Fourth Typhoon of the Year Expected to Land by the 18th

Title: Potential Typhoon Threatens Hainan Island and Northern Vietnam

Date: July 14, 20:00

The Hainan Provincial Meteorological Observatory has issued a weather forecast that predicts the formation of this year’s No. 4 typhoon on July 15th. The typhoon, currently a tropical depression, is expected to strengthen and impact the eastern part of Hainan Island from the evening of July 17th to the morning of July 18th. Following its landfall, the typhoon is projected to move towards the coast of western Guangdong and the Beibu Gulf, eventually approaching northern Vietnam.

The tropical depression is currently centered near the Philippines, located at 17.7 degrees north latitude and 119.4 degrees east longitude, approximately 420 kilometers southeast of Dongsha Island in China. With a maximum wind force near the center reaching level 7 (15 m/s), the depression is expected to gradually intensify, potentially becoming a strong typhoon before making landfall.

Weather forecasts predict that the Qiongzhou Strait will experience increasing wind forces ranging from level 5 to level 10, with gusts ranging from 6 to 12. These conditions will persist from 20:00 on July 14th to 20:00 on July 17th. Similarly, the sea surface area from Wenchang to Lingshui on Hainan Island will experience strengthening winds, ranging from level 5 to level 10 and gusts from 7 to 12 during the same timeframe.

The Beibu Gulf, as well as the sea surface areas from Sanya to Haikou on the Hainan Island, are also expected to face increasing wind forces and gusts. Wind forces will start at level 5 and gradually intensify to level 8, with gusts reaching level 10. These conditions will occur from the night of the 14th to the daytime of the 17th.

In addition to the approaching tropical depression, Hainan Island should also prepare for high-temperature weather. On July 15th, most towns and villages in Tunchang, Qiongzhong, Qionghai, Wanning, Baoting, Lingshui, and Ledong are expected to experience temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius. Authorities have called for heightened precautions against drowning and forest fires during this period.

As the situation develops, residents and authorities in Hainan Island and northern Vietnam are advised to closely monitor local weather updates and take necessary safety measures to protect themselves and their property.

