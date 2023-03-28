Home News Potholes disturb road users in Marrakech
News

Potholes disturb road users in Marrakech

Potholes disturb road users in Marrakech
Image: Hespress

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – 06:11

Many drivers complain of potholes in the road near the Zuhour Tarka Mosque (in front of the Three Roses Café) in Marrakech.

These potholes have been causing, for months, obstruction of the normal movement of vehicles, as well as exposing them to many damages, sometimes leading to unfortunate accidents.

A number of those affected expressed their surprise at the lack of response from one of the telecommunications companies that undertook these works, despite the torrent of complaints they received.

