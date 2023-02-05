The also friend of the murdered artist in Bogotá confirmed that they only spoke by chat and that they did not see each other regularly, something strange for her.

It is not the first time that someone close to Valentina Trespalacios has revealed some of the conflicts that existed in the relationship she had with John Poulos, a 35-year-old American who was sent to jail for his alleged responsibility in the artist’s crime. .

In fact, Laura Hidalgo (mother of the murdered DJ) described Poulos at the time as a possessive and jealous man with her daughter, to whom he had apparently recently become engaged.

Now, the one who gave details of some discussions that Trespalacios and the foreigner had recently was the DJ’s makeup artist, who saw with her eyes some of the claims that the man made to the young woman.

Victoria Jiménez Escobar, the artist’s personal stylist and makeup artist, narrated two episodes in Semana that made her realize how jealous the American could be.

“Last year, like in October, when I did her makeup for Halloween, this man was very insistently complaining to her, by text, about why she did not upload it to an Instagram status or share a photo with him. He wanted to be sure and he wanted her to show that her relationship with him was official,” the makeup artist told the magazine.

According to Jiménez Escobar, Valentina and the foreigner only spoke via chat, since he did not speak Spanish and she did not speak English. However, it seemed strange to him that they did not see each other in person so often, since the last time he had come to Colombia had been in May.

“I thought that he came all the time because she only spoke to me about the gringo and the gringo […]. I understand that this man did not come until January to do what he did, ”he told the same medium.

But what led her to think that the relationship between the DJ and the American was toxic was the demand that Poulos made on one occasion, when he asked Trespalacios to start a video call to make sure that he was really putting on makeup.

“I think if [era tóxico]because the two times I did her makeup, she did it here [le reclamó]Well, I can’t imagine what ‘shows’ he did outside. In one of those he made a video call to show him that he was with me and that he was here, ”Jiménez Escobar told the magazine.

Finally, the close friend of Valentina assured that she explained to Poulos that she did not show it on social networks because they were to share content related to her artistic life, but not personal.