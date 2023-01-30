The American asked for special protection and pointed out that there was a plan against him. The suspect’s defense assured that they will soon show the images.

Last Friday, January 27, John Poulos was charged with the crimes of aggravated femicide and concealment and alteration of evidence, in the case of the death of Valentina Trespalacios.

The US citizen did not accept charges and this Tuesday, January 31, the procedure will continue, in which the Prosecutor’s Office will present the evidence that involves Poulos with the crime.

Photos of Valentina Trespalacios’ cell phone would prove Poulos’ version

However, it is also expected that Poulos’ defense will present a series of conversations found on Valentina Trespalacios’ cell phone to justify the version given by the accused in Panama -when he was arrested-, regarding the alleged participation of the mafias, according to him, of the “Medellin cartel”.

“Faced with the statements he made in Panama, there are some messages on his phone that will be shown at the time,” lawyer Martín Riascos told El Tiempo.

The newspaper explained that investigators of the case stated that Poulos would have managed to unlock the DJ’s cell phone while she was sleeping, through facial recognition, and it was there when he took the photos that would prove that there was a plan against him in Colombia.

During the hearing, Poulos even asked for special protection since, according to him, “two armed men” had been following him since he arrived in Colombia.

It should be noted that one of the hypotheses of the case is that, prior to the murder, there was a strong fight between Trespalacios and Poulos, apparently over some messages that the victim was deleting.