Home News Pouring rain and wind. Traffic in Treviso is paralyzed, cars in queue and buses late
News

Pouring rain and wind. Traffic in Treviso is paralyzed, cars in queue and buses late

by admin
Pouring rain and wind. Traffic in Treviso is paralyzed, cars in queue and buses late

The first day of heavy rain after a long time paralyzed the traffic of Treviso, also thanks to a truck across Castrette, which collapsed the Pontebbana.

Put ring road, ring road and Votive Church area the areas most affected by traffic chaos. Two hours of slowdowns with students who arrived late for school, buses stopped in line and races missed.

The local Treviso police immediately mobilized agents at the height of the hardship, from 7.30 to 8.30. The entire shaft of the ring road was one long column up to Silea.

The congested Put in front of the station and in via Venier in the direction of the hospital, with the small roundabout of the Votive Church paralysed. Lots of Mom bus rides arriving late, with people waiting at bus stops.

Bad weather in the province of Treviso, the accident between trucks that blocked the Pontebbana

news/pioggia_battente_e_vento_il_traffico_a_treviso_si_paralizza_auto_in_coda_e_bus_in_ritardo-12254873/&el=player_ex_12255043″>

State road 13 “Pontebbana” was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions due to a road accident at km 29.600, near Villorba (Treviso). The accident involved two heavy vehicles. The Anas teams and the police forces are present on site for the management of the event and to allow the section to be reopened in the shortest possible time.

See also  Anti-drug operation between Pordenone and Trieste: 60 carabinieri engaged

You may also like

Dl rave: Anm, the standard is too generic

Guangxi gives full play to the role of...

The latest situation of the Beijing epidemic on...

Earthquake in the Marche region, seismic trail records...

There is no snow in “Little Snow”, and...

Snow in the mountains, disruptions on the regional...

Shancheng District held an emergency dispatch meeting for...

The pain of Mery Masocco’s friends: «It was...

Maroni and the two most difficult moments: the...

People suspected of nucleic acid fraud in Chongqing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy