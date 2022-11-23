The first day of heavy rain after a long time paralyzed the traffic of Treviso, also thanks to a truck across Castrette, which collapsed the Pontebbana.

Put ring road, ring road and Votive Church area the areas most affected by traffic chaos. Two hours of slowdowns with students who arrived late for school, buses stopped in line and races missed.

The local Treviso police immediately mobilized agents at the height of the hardship, from 7.30 to 8.30. The entire shaft of the ring road was one long column up to Silea.

The congested Put in front of the station and in via Venier in the direction of the hospital, with the small roundabout of the Votive Church paralysed. Lots of Mom bus rides arriving late, with people waiting at bus stops.

Bad weather in the province of Treviso, the accident between trucks that blocked the Pontebbana news/pioggia_battente_e_vento_il_traffico_a_treviso_si_paralizza_auto_in_coda_e_bus_in_ritardo-12254873/&el=player_ex_12255043″>

State road 13 “Pontebbana” was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions due to a road accident at km 29.600, near Villorba (Treviso). The accident involved two heavy vehicles. The Anas teams and the police forces are present on site for the management of the event and to allow the section to be reopened in the shortest possible time.