Poverty and employment levels already suffer from an economy hit by uncertainty and insecurity – Diario La Hora

Growth is moving away from the optimistic expectations of 3% of GDP and is closer to 1% or less. Businesses spend more to defend themselves against crime.

According to the National Police, the arrested for extortion have grown 72% until July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

César Coronel, general manager of the Defensa Deudores law firm, explained that more and more cases are being received from small and medium-sized companies that have had to include vaccination or extortion payments in your financial planning.

Likewise, the theft reportsaccording to data from the Prosecutor’s Office, have increased more than 12% in the first quarter of 2023, especially in provinces such as Guayas, Pichincha, Esmeraldas, Manabí, Santa Elena, El Oro and Los Ríos.

Industrial, commercial and agricultural entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on the most populated provinces of the Coast, have already reported reduction of working hours, less sales and increasing expenses for security so far in 2023.

Even before the recent state of emergency decree issued by President Guillermo Lasso for the provinces of Manabí, Los Ríos and the Durán canton, the exporters’ unions had requested a more extensive state of exception that covered Santo Domingo, Guayas, Manabí, Los Ríos and El Oro.

All this scenario points to the fact that, at a economy hit by political uncertainty, adds the impact of insecurity.

Economists such as Santiago García, president of the Pichincha College of Economists, and Fausto Ortiz, former Finance Minister, have already warned that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by 2023 is getting closer to 1%; and everytime further from the optimistic initial projections of 3%.

According to calculations by the World Bank (WB), a situation like the one Ecuador is currently experiencing can generate direct losses equivalent to 3.5% of GDPthat is, more than $4,000 million.

economic deterioration

The main victims of the current crisis are ordinary Ecuadorians, who already feel a deterioration in employment and poverty levels.

With cut to June 2023, the number of people with suitable employment (basic salary or more and eight hours of work a day) remains static at around 2.9 million compared to June 2022.

However, the percentage of the employed population in the sector informal it has risen from 51.6% in June 2022 to 52.7% in June 2023.

The impact is greater in rural sectors with more than 8 out of 10 people, within the Economically Active Population (EAP), surviving in all categories of the underemployment, precarious work and informality.

Likewise, according to the recent report of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), the percentage of the poor population (less than $89.20 per month) rose from 25% in June 2022 to 27% in June 2023.

In the case of the population in extreme poverty (less than $50.32), the percentage remained at around 10.8%.

The deterioration has not been greater thanks to the spending of more than $1,400 million in bonds and direct social assistance.

But the economy, according to Alicia Cárdenas, economist and small businesswoman, shows clear signs that the rebound that occurred in 2021 and 2022 as a result of the abrupt fall in 2020 with the pandemic has already passed.

“If growth of 1% or less is confirmed until the end of 2023, that will translate into less household expenses, more informality and less sales for companies”, he pointed out.

Poverty did have a substantial reduction from the peak reached in 2020, thanks to the fact that the country grew 4.3% in 2021 and 2.9% in 2022.

However, economists such as Jaime Carrera, a member of the Fiscal Policy Observatory, insist that Ecuador needs to grow at an average of more than 4% for several years to structurally change their levels of poverty and informality.

LA HORA already analyzed that none of the candidates For the anticipated presidential elections, it has a realistic plan to direct the Ecuadorian economy to those levels of growth.

Solutions and financial relief

From José Antonio Camposano, a member of the Corporation of Exporting Guilds of Ecuador (Cordex), to Holbach Muñeton, president of the Federation of Chambers of Tourism, agree to call for the establishment of relief measures as the Double deductibility on security-related expenses.

So, for example, if the expense is $1,000, post it as $2,000 for reduce the payment of taxes.

The tourism sector has even come to request a specific decree law to alleviate debts and provide other types of facilities for an activity that, in most cases, has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels

The Lasso government issued two legal decrees to facilitate the restructuring of business debts and give relief to young people with student debts.

However, the Constitutional Court, on July 28, 2023, issued an unfavorable opinion on both initiatives.

This left Lasso’s intentions of minimize the effects of the crisis and calls into question the future of other decree laws in the pipeline to help the productive sector.

From the Ecuadorian Business Committee (CEE), its president Miguel Ángel González has assured that efforts are being made to coordinate public-private actions to improve business security.

In past days, Several businessmen from the commercial, industrial, and tourist sectors, among others, traveled to Medellín to learn about how that Colombian city was able to lower the rates of violence after being a hot zone during the 1980s and 1990s.

Everything points to that more social investment is needed and a really structured plan for the fight against criminal gangs; but, even doing things right, the results would not be immediate.

A short-term alternative, but one that is restricted by the scant field of debt in the country, is increase spending on public works; but for that, greater credits from multilateral organizations and more purchase of State bonds by the private financial system are needed. (JS)

