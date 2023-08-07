Poverty, logging and pollution, the reasons for the “No” to veto mining in the Chocó Andino

CONSULTATION

Inhabitants warn of the lack of opportunities to advance and maintain that responsible mining can preserve nature

The Chocó Andino is declared by UNESCO as the seventh biosphere reserve in Ecuador.

Green and exuberant vegetation is the gateway to the Chocó Andino, a biosphere reserve of exceptional natural and cultural wealth, which occupies part of the metropolitan area of ​​Quito, and which is facing a referendum to ban legal mining, an activity that many of Its poor residents see it as an option to improve their quality of life.

Mining activity is not new in the area, since there is a mine in the closing stage, twelve exploration concessions and eight more requested, which would cover a total of some 20,000 hectares, but the popular consultation called for next August 20 has divided their habitants.

A part of the population and environmental groups ask for a “Yes” vote to stop mining expansion and preserve the environment, but those who support the “No” vote assure that responsible mining would take care of nature and support those most in need.

Extended over 124,296 hectares, the Commonwealth of Chocó Andino (with just over 18,000 inhabitants), is made up of the towns of Calacalí, Gualea, Nanegal, Nanegalito, Nono and Pacto, which are part of the eleven that make up the biosphere reserve , of 287,000 hectares. / The time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

