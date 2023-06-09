Home » Powder explosion in Guateque leaves one person dead and three injured
On Wednesday morning there was a strong explosion in the “Los Arcos” powder store in the municipality of Guateque.

In this emergency, 41-year-old Eduardo Vargas lost his life, who suffered serious burns on 90% of his body; It was known that, although he was transferred to the emergency room, due to the seriousness of the injuries without vital signs.

The Valle de Tenza Regional Hospital delivered a medical report of the other three victims of this incident, they are 33-year-old Bethy Janeth Bermúdez and the young Raúl Stiven Perilla, 21, and Juan David Perilla Ortega, 17. who were referred to the Simón Bolívar Hospital in Bogotá due to the seriousness of their injuries.

The deceased person was a member of a traditional family of the powder industry in the municipality of Guateque.

Meanwhile authorities advance the investigation to determine the causes of the explosion.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

