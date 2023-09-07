Power crisis, shops and businesses proposed to close at sunset

Thursday September 7, 2023, 1:48 PM National

Islamabad (Ummat News) The Ministry of Energy has proposed to close shops and businesses across the country at sunset time to overcome the power crisis.

According to sources in the Ministry of Energy, the proposal is likely to be implemented from October 1 to February 15, and consultations have been started with all the Chambers of Federation and business organizations for the implementation of the proposal.

Sources say that the four provincial governments will be asked to implement this proposal while the draft legislation is being prepared to overcome the power crisis.

According to sources, this initiative will save more than 1500 MW of electricity per day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

