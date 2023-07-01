Home » Power gambles by Putin and Lukashenko: mercenaries and nuclear weapons closer to the EU
Power gambles by Putin and Lukashenko: mercenaries and nuclear weapons closer to the EU

Whatever happened behind the scenes: According to the official version, the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko saved Russia from a civil war. Accordingly, he mediated by telephone between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, as he rolled towards Moscow with tens of thousands of fighters.

That evening a week ago, the world held its breath – for a moment anything from the overthrow of Putin to the collapse of Russia seemed possible. But Lukashenko’s offer to take Prigozhin and his mercenaries to Belarus against impunity in Russia was accepted. A week later, Putin’s power seems secure, even if the cracks in the system have become visible. So he owes this to a man who is actually considered a vassal of Russia.

