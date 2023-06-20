Power On will dress Salvadoran athletes at the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games

The president of the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, Yamil Bukele, delivered this afternoon, to the Olympic Committee of El Salvador, the official clothing for the national delegation that will participate in the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games. that start next June 23 in the Salvadoran capital.

Bukele symbolically delivered a kit to the president of COES, Armando Bruni, which contains the clothing and other equipment, all Power On brand, that our representatives will wear in the oldest regional sports fair in the world.

“Today we present the design that all the teams will use in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, we hope you like it. From INDES we decided to create the Power On brand, a brand duly registered nationally and internationally in 24 categories. We look forward to Power On becoming the number one sports brand in the country.”mentioned the president of COSSAN2023.

Photo: Courtesy

Geometric designs predominate in the uniforms, creating attractive graphics. The colors used are reminiscent of fire, the fertility of the earth and the blue of the sky and of El Salvador. The use of a volcano stands out in the design, used as inspiration for strength for national athletes.

That is why each kit contains the necessary garments for each athlete who competes in any sports discipline in these games, Bukele said.

“We are going to give them caps, hoodies, pants, polo shirts, T-shirts, backpacks, suitcases, among others. We hope you like the designs and they make you feel much more Salvadoran”pointed out the president of COSSAN2023.

For his part, Armando Bruni, president of the Olympic Committee of El Salvador, stated that achieving an important alliance with the Power On brand was vital for COES, as well as for the athletes.

“In what we were able to find the first common point as he (Bukele) said is to order all the delegations that will participate in the competitions of the Olympic cycle. Let’s remember that COES seeks excellence and that is not only through a podium, it is everything, even personal presentation “Bruni said.

Photo: Courtesy

The Salvadoran delegation that will participate in San Salvador 2023 will be made up of 495 athletes and 203 officials and each of them will receive a kit made up of:

Two t-shirts (one blue and one white) Two polo shirts (one blue and one white) Two shorts (one blue and one white) One pants One waterproof jacket One hoodie One cap One gym bag One backpack One travel suitcase Photo: Courtesy

Power On is a nationally and internationally registered trademark in more than 20 categories and is owned by the National Sports Institute of El Salvador (INDES) and has become the national sports clothing brand.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

