The operator of the energy company Afinia, Carlos Lorenzo Pinto Munizwas wounded by a shot in the middle of a theft that they tried to commit against you, in rural area of ​​Valledupar.

The aggressors are three subjects who approached with a weapon to commit the theft when he was working with a gang on the road that leads to the township of Badillo.

“They intimidate him with firearms and sharp weapons to commit the theft of his belongings and the vehicle, when he resisted and threw away the car keys, he was attacked by one of the subjects.”the National Police reported.

Carlos Lorenzo Pinto suffered the injury to the thoracic region on the left sidefor which he was transferred to a care center in the city, at approximately 11:00 dand Friday morning.

However, the authorities indicated that it appears that the injury was caused with a traumatic weapon.