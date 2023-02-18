Home News Power operator was injured by thieves in Valledupar
News

Power operator was injured by thieves in Valledupar

by admin
Power operator was injured by thieves in Valledupar

The operator of the energy company Afinia, Carlos Lorenzo Pinto Munizwas wounded by a shot in the middle of a theft that they tried to commit against you, in rural area of ​​Valledupar.

The aggressors are three subjects who approached with a weapon to commit the theft when he was working with a gang on the road that leads to the township of Badillo.

They intimidate him with firearms and sharp weapons to commit the theft of his belongings and the vehicle, when he resisted and threw away the car keys, he was attacked by one of the subjects.”the National Police reported.

Carlos Lorenzo Pinto suffered the injury to the thoracic region on the left sidefor which he was transferred to a care center in the city, at approximately 11:00 dand Friday morning.

However, the authorities indicated that it appears that the injury was caused with a traumatic weapon.

See also  The 25th FAI conference: "Redefine the concept of the environment in the light of the global crisis"

You may also like

Six dead in shooting in rural Mississippi, US

China-Australia relations are warming up and direct ministerial...

He would have beaten his wife and then...

In the first business meeting of 2023, Comfacauca...

Guangdong’s suspension of travel code epidemic prevention ledger...

Canalizing one kilometer of the Guachiría River protects...

Gustavo Petro is officially persona non grata in...

Changzhou Petition Work Conference held to promote high-quality...

Intolerance took another life in Cali

Comprehensively implement the spirit of the 20th National...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy