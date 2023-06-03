Power should only be used responsibly and for the common good

Don Vito Corleone, the famous character from the movie “The Godfather”, continues to be a benchmark in terms of power strategies. Although it may seem incredible, many political and business leaders have been inspired by his cunning and sagacity to do business successfully. Here are some lessons that could be learned from the role played by Marlon Brando.

First of all, Don Vito Corleone was known for his ability to listen before speaking. This is a fundamental lesson for anyone who wants to have power and success in life. Listening to others and understanding their needs is the best way to gain their support and therefore increase your influence in the world.

Furthermore, his actions were always backed by a clear vision of what he wanted to achieve. His philosophy was clear: “Never make promises you can’t keep.” It is important to have realistic goals and work hard to achieve them. Thus, you can earn the trust and respect of those around you, something essential to have power and leadership.

Another of the strategies that Don Vito Corleone used successfully was his ability to generate reciprocity. He knew that to get something from someone it was necessary to offer something in return, and he always tried to do it fairly. Power is not about imposing your ideas by force, but about convincing others to follow you out of their own conviction.

Last but not least, the Don highly valued loyalty. He knew that if he wanted to maintain his power and stability, he had to surround himself with people he could trust. And this can only be achieved by being loyal in life. So, to have a successful life, we must not forget the importance of always knowing how to value and encourage loyalty in your environment.

In short, Don Vito Corleone is an example of how you can have power and success in life if you follow some key strategies. However, it must be borne in mind that his way of acting is not always ethically correct. For this reason, it is important to be clear that power should only be used responsibly and for the common good.