power to power

By: Amadeo Gonzalez Triviño

Many opinion columnists, contrary to the current president of the Colombians, have proceeded to make many conjectures about that shake that we have witnessed in recent days, on the occasion of the change of cabinet and there are those who need these circumstances to flaunt that repeated eagerness of many other governments that have preceded us, to proclaim that the basis of said designations was the jam.

I believe prudent, from my vision as an opinion columnist and without interest in defending this or another ruler, but with the independence that has characterized me, summon my readers to review the following aspects:

Let us not forget that in Colombia there is an opposition Statute, which establishes that political parties must make public their statement of contributing to the new government, being independent or in opposition, and therefore, whether of one or another of the characterizations they adopt. those parties, and that it is endorsed by the National Electoral Council, will consequently have the rights and attributions and faculties of said Statute.

This is how, from the moment of the election of the new government, it was the same political groups, the parties that are now in the Congress of the Republic, which, in exercise of said attributions of a statutory law, proceeded to establish which will be its position against this new government, and without a doubt, as from the outset the Democratic Center announced its total opposition and called for many other parties to join its chorus.

Subsequently, the National Electoral Council in March of this year declared Radical Change as an Opposition party.

And like it or not, the Statute of the Opposition is the result precisely of the political agreements that were consolidated with the Havana Accords in the Peace Process and therefore, this is a position and a situation that we cannot ignore and that it implied then , that those who accompanied the government and were not from the opposition could and did participate in the government of the new president.

What happens when that party that, as it is said, is the government party, because it is the result of consensus and agreements in the projects and in the formulation of the policies that have to be structured from now on, opposes or deviates from that accompaniment and ends up imposing or pretending to enforce their criteria and their forms of support for the Government’s legislative projects, which necessarily collapse the agreements and end said companies, to the point that they can go from a moment as a government team to being part of the sectors in opposition.

Therefore, given the impossibility of continuing to develop legislative projects and partisan collaboration harmoniously, those coalitions or those ways of visualizing social reforms, it is up to the government of the day to take action on the matter, and call on its own to do the government that has promised and has structured that way.

It is worth noting that the consequences and the application of the Opposition Statute end up being a gag to the congressmen so that independently and according to their own criteria, they consider that they must deviate from the guidelines of their leaders, and they already has announced that several of the traditional political parties, which from their leaders want to continue governing this country, harass and lash out at the presence of those who think differently and then boast of repeating the hackneyed phrase of all authorities: those who have ignored my authority , the full weight of the law must fall on them.”

Power is power, for some and for others, and the one who suffers the consequences and the one who has to see his interests mocked by those, is precisely the voter who will not be able to find sufficient power beyond public demonstrations, to adhere to or reject guidelines of their communities.