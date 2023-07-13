Powerball Jackpot Grows to $875 Million as Mega Millions also Offers $560 Million Jackpot

No Winners in Powerball and Mega Millions Drawings, Jackpots Continue to Rise

(CNN) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to elude players as there were no jackpot winners in the recent drawings. According to the lottery’s website, the Powerball jackpot has now reached a staggering $875 million.

The disappointment comes as hopeful individuals eagerly awaited the results of Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, only to be left empty-handed. The growing jackpot has captivated the nation, with millions of people purchasing tickets in hopes of hitting the massive prize.

However, the dream of winning big will persist as the next Powerball draw is set to take place this Saturday. With the jackpot standing at $875 million, ticket sales are expected to soar even higher as excitement builds.

This setback comes just a day after the Mega Millions drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner. The lottery disclosed that a second chance will be granted to those who missed out, with an additional drawing scheduled for this Friday at 11:00 p.m. USA. The estimated total prize for the Mega Millions draw is now valued at $560 million.

Although the grand prize remained elusive, there were still a few lucky winners from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Three individuals successfully matched five numbers and each bagged a cool $1 million. The fortunate winners hailed from California, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, according to the Mega Millions website.

As the hopes of millions of players ride on the upcoming lotteries, the quest for life-changing fortunes continues. Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have now reached staggering amounts, enticing more individuals to join the fervor and try their luck.

It remains to be seen whether the next Powerball and Mega Millions drawings will bring forth the much-anticipated winners. As anticipation grows, lottery officials are bracing for an influx of ticket purchases, with dreams of financial freedom lingering in the hearts of countless hopefuls.

The chance to become a multimillionaire is just around the corner, with the allure of unimaginable wealth feeding the ambitions of those vying for a life-changing moment. As the lottery fever reaches its peak, the nation eagerly awaits the results of these monumental drawings, where just a single ticket could turn dreams into reality.

