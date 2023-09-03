Powerball Jackpot Reaches $420 Million – Who Will Be the Lucky Winner?

One lucky entrant could win the $420 million Powerball lottery on offer this September 2.

Powerball is one of the most popular and attractive lotteries in the United States. This draw holds the record for the largest jackpot in the history of any lottery in the country. In November of last year, it reached 2.04 billion dollars.

This Saturday another Powerball draw is being held. The jackpot is at $420 million, with a cash value of $203.6 million. Who will take them?

To play, each participant must choose SIX numbers: FIVE numbers between 1 and 69, which correspond to the white balls, and ONE number between 1 and 26, corresponding to the Powerball (PB) or red ball.

The participant who matches all SIX numbers becomes the jackpot winner. However, those players with less hits can still receive money, from $2 dollars up to $1 million dollars.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET (9:59 pm CT/7:59 pm PT) from the Florida Lottery’s drawing studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball is available in 45 states in the country, Washington DC, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. This lottery is not available in Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Alaska. The cost of the normal ticket is $2.

After going without a winner last Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot has increased to $420 million, with a cash value of $203.6 million. The winning numbers of the Powerball of this September 2 are: 25-38-42-66-67-Powerball: 19

Winning the jackpot isn’t the only reward in Powerball. Check your ticket to see if you got any other hits! These can also give you money:

5 Numbers + Powerball: Jackpot 5 Numbers: $1,000,000 4 Numbers + Powerball: $50,000 4 Numbers: $100 3 Numbers + Powerball: $100 3 Numbers: $7 2 Numbers + Powerball: $7 1 Number + Powerball: $4 Powerball: $4

If a player wins the jackpot in tonight’s drawing, they will have their choice between an annualized prize worth an estimated $420 million or a one-time payment estimated at $203.6 million.

If the annualized prize is chosen, the winner will receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year so as not to affect their purchasing power.

Both payment methods are before taxes. The winner will still have to pay 37% in federal taxes plus state taxes if applicable, since some states do not tax lottery prizes.

In the case of the annual payment, the corresponding taxes must be paid each year, while in the single payment option, the winner will only pay taxes once.

These are the dates of the next Powerball draws in September:

Monday, September 4 Wednesday, September 6 Saturday, September 9 Monday, September 11 Wednesday, September 13 Saturday, September 16 Monday, September 18 Wednesday, September 20 Saturday, September 23 Monday, September 25 Wednesday, September 27 Saturday, September 30

