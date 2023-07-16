Powerball Jackpot Soars to $900 Million as Winning Streak Continues

Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $900 Million: No Winner in Latest Drawing

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has once again surged to an astounding $900 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the estimated $875 million prize were 2-9-43-55-57, with the Powerball number being 18, according to the official lottery website. The upcoming drawing for Monday now boasts an estimated cash value of $465.1 million, making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot since the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot win in 2016, announced the lottery officials.

Although no one walked away with the grand prize on Saturday, three lucky individuals in Colorado and Texas managed to match all five white balls, winning $1 million each in prizes, as confirmed by the Powerball.

This marks the 37th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner since the phenomenal drawing on April 19, when an Ohio ticket holder struck gold, capturing all six numbers and securing a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

If fortune strikes and a sole winner matches all six numbers on Monday night, they will have the luxurious option of choosing between an annualized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment totaling approximately $465.1 million, both subject to taxes, as stated by Powerball officials.

Notably, the Powerball is not the only lottery game with an enormous jackpot this week. The Mega Millions jackpot has also skyrocketed, reaching a staggering estimated total of $640 million after no winners were announced on Friday, according to the Mega Millions website.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for this Tuesday at 11:00 pm Eastern time in the United States. Lottery enthusiasts are scrambling for a chance to win these life-changing prizes, keeping their fingers crossed for a win that could turn their dreams into reality.

