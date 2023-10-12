Powerful Storm System Brings Snow to Rockies and Severe Weather Threat to Central US

Major Low Pressure System Brings Snowfall and Rain to Rocky Mountains and Beyond

(CNN) – A significant low-pressure system originating from the Rocky Mountains is expected to strengthen as it moves across the United States this week.

The aftermath of this weather system has brought heavy snowfall in the mountains and rain in the valleys due to below-normal temperatures. This snowfall marks the first major snow event of the season for residents in the central and northern Rocky Mountains.

Winter weather advisories are currently in effect until Thursday night or early Friday for parts of Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah. Areas under these advisories could experience snowfall ranging from 15 to 30 centimeters. Meanwhile, regions under winter storm warnings may see up to 61 centimeters of snowfall, with some isolated areas likely to receive even higher amounts. Elevations below 1,900 meters can still expect mainly rain, with a precipitation range of 25 to 50 millimeters, and isolated amounts of up to 76 mm possible until early Friday.

As the powerful storm system progresses eastward, a slight risk of severe thunderstorms, rated level 2 out of 5, has been issued for parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa on Thursday, as stated by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Large hail poses the main threat, while damaging wind gusts and even a couple of tornadoes are also possible. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has also issued a slight risk, level 2 out of 4, of excessive rainfall for parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa on Thursday. Widespread rainfall ranging from 25 to 76 mm is anticipated, with isolated areas potentially receiving even higher totals.

On Friday, the risk of severe thunderstorms will move eastward, resulting in a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, of severe thunderstorms for parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley and the Midwest, including Chicago and St. Louis. Chicago will also be at slight risk of excessive rainfall. Areas under these warnings could experience rainfall amounts of 25 to 76 millimeters.

By Saturday, the rain will continue in the Midwest and begin extending to the Northeast. A marginal risk, level 1 out of 4, of excessive rain has been issued for New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

The rainfall from this storm system brings much-needed relief to areas of the country that have been suffering from ongoing drought conditions. Some parts of the central US have experienced exceptional drought conditions, the highest on the scale (D4 out of 4). This rainfall will offer a respite from the prolonged dry spell.

Additionally, the rain is falling in the Mississippi River Basin, which will eventually flow into the Mississippi River. This is particularly good news as the river just hit a record low water level in Memphis on Wednesday. It marks the second consecutive year that the river has set a low water record.

The impact of this major low-pressure system is set to continue throughout the week, with residents in various regions bracing for harsh conditions. Authorities are urging people to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

