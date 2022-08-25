[The Epoch Times, August 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) Expert analysis shows that China‘s current heat wave is the longest in the world, with the longest duration, intensity and wide range. After the Poyang Lake, the largest freshwater lake in China, dried up, a large green grassland was exposed. (see the video here)

Much of China is experiencing low rainfall and record heat, with river and reservoir water levels falling, factories shut due to power shortages and swathes of crops destroyed. This scenario could have global ramifications, causing further disruptions to supply chains and exacerbating the global food crisis.

The CCP has only had complete meteorological observation records since 1961, and the current heat wave has reached its highest point on record, according to a report on the Newsscientist website on August 23. Maximiliano E., a meteorological historian who monitors extreme temperatures around the world Maximiliano Herrera said that China is actually experiencing the worst heatwave on record globally.

Herrera is an independent researcher and climate expert who founded the Global Extreme Temperatures website, which specializes in analyzing global metadata and tracking weather records.

People in most parts of China have endured two months of sweltering heat. Hundreds of places have reported temperatures in excess of 40°C, and heat records have been broken in many places. On August 18, the temperature in Chongqing, Sichuan province, reached 45°C, the highest recorded in China outside the desert-dominated Xinjiang region.

Herrera said China‘s heatwaves “combined the most extreme intensity, the most extreme length, and involved an incredibly large area at the same time,” adding that “nothing in the history of the world‘s climate can compare to what happened in China. “

Poyang Lake, the largest freshwater lake, dries up to reveal large green grasslands

At least 66 rivers in mainland China have completely dried up due to high temperatures and low rainfall, which have caused river levels to drop. In parts of the Yangtze, water levels are at their lowest since records began in 1865.

In some places, local water sources have run out and drinking water has had to be trucked in, and on August 19, the CCP declared a national drought alert for the first time in nine years.

In Sichuan alone, it is reported that 47,000 hectares of crops will be lost and another 433,000 hectares damaged.

Due to low water levels, hydroelectric power production drops. Sichuan has been particularly hard hit, as 80 percent of the province’s electricity comes from hydroelectricity, and thousands of factories in the province have had to cease operations. Offices and shopping centres have also been told to reduce lighting and air conditioning to save electricity.

According to videos and pictures provided by Chinese media, the water level of Poyang Lake, China‘s largest freshwater lake, has been dropping since the dry season began on August 19, and a large area of ​​grassland has been exposed recently. (For comparison pictures before and after the drought, please see here）

From the video, a large area of ​​the riverbed of Poyang Lake was exposed and turned into a vast grassland. Due to the low water level of Poyang Lake, the stone island, Luoxingdun, which has been submerged for thousands of years under the water, has surfaced.

