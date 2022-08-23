The hot and dry weather has continued for some time, and many domestic rivers have even dried up and stopped flowing. Recently, according to @surging news reports, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi, The water level of Poyang Lake continues to drop, and some lake beds grow green grass and become oasis many off-road enthusiasts go off-road.

Mr. Hu, an off-road enthusiast, said that the dry season is earlier this year, and the endless prairie feels very comfortable.

In response to the doubts raised by some netizens about whether driving here will damage the environment, local people saidRising water will flood this grassland, so playing on it will have no negative impact。

It is understood that similar situations occur almost every year. This year, due to the drought, the water level is about 6 meters lower than in previous years, which provides a more favorable environment for weeds to grow, resulting in a “prairie”-like scene.

According to China Weather Network, due to the continuous high temperature weather, severe meteorological drought occurred in many parts of southern my country, and the water levels of lakes such as Poyang Lake and Dongting Lake continued to decline.

Judging from the satellite image, Poyang Lake and Dongting Lake have all “shrunk into a flash of lightning”. The National Satellite Meteorological Center found through FY-3D meteorological satellite monitoring that on August 18, the water area of ​​Poyang Lake in Jiangxi was about 1,113 square kilometers.About 66% less water area than July 10, 2022。

But the good news is coming. According to the latest forecast, around August 24th, the cold air will move southward. After the 25th, the rainfall in the arid areas of the Yangtze River Basin is also expected to increase.