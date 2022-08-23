Home News Poyang Lake “shrinked” nearly 70% of the riverbed into grassland, and locals drove fast – Hardware – cnBeta.COM
News

Poyang Lake “shrinked” nearly 70% of the riverbed into grassland, and locals drove fast – Hardware – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Poyang Lake “shrinked” nearly 70% of the riverbed into grassland, and locals drove fast – Hardware – cnBeta.COM

The hot and dry weather has continued for some time, and many domestic rivers have even dried up and stopped flowing. Recently, according to @surging news reports, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi,The water level of Poyang Lake continues to drop, and some lake beds grow green grass and become oasismany off-road enthusiasts go off-road.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Mr. Hu, an off-road enthusiast, said that the dry season is earlier this year, and the endless prairie feels very comfortable.

In response to the doubts raised by some netizens about whether driving here will damage the environment, local people saidRising water will flood this grassland, so playing on it will have no negative impact

It is understood that similar situations occur almost every year. This year, due to the drought, the water level is about 6 meters lower than in previous years, which provides a more favorable environment for weeds to grow, resulting in a “prairie”-like scene.

According to China Weather Network, due to the continuous high temperature weather, severe meteorological drought occurred in many parts of southern my country, and the water levels of lakes such as Poyang Lake and Dongting Lake continued to decline.

Judging from the satellite image, Poyang Lake and Dongting Lake have all “shrunk into a flash of lightning”. The National Satellite Meteorological Center found through FY-3D meteorological satellite monitoring that on August 18, the water area of ​​Poyang Lake in Jiangxi was about 1,113 square kilometers.About 66% less water area than July 10, 2022

See also  Luca Giovanetto and the call of the olive trees: a passion turned into work

But the good news is coming. According to the latest forecast, around August 24th, the cold air will move southward. After the 25th, the rainfall in the arid areas of the Yangtze River Basin is also expected to increase.

You may also like

Turned to Alice, a million arrives for the...

Hengyang, Hunan: A canal is used to irrigate...

Treviso: invested in the Noalese, the 85-year-old from...

Donated millions of masks to more than 200...

Smallpox of monkeys: cases increase in Italy. This...

Shijiazhuang City will usher in multiple rains in...

The US soldier who overwhelmed and killed by...

Cortina, here is the announcement for the design...

Weak euro: here are the effects on exports...

Be here now by Oasis was a splendid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy