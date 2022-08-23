Affected by the continuous high temperature and low rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin, the water level of the Yangtze River continued to drop sharply. The water level of Poyang Lake, known as the largest freshwater lake in China, also dropped rapidly by more than 10 meters, and a large area of ​​the lake disappeared, turning into a dry and cracked lake. On the beach, the original large lake water has become a small river. Many fish stranded on the beach were dried and dried.

According to CCP official media reports, on August 19, the Xingzi Station, an iconic hydrological station in Poyang Lake, fell below the low dry water level of 10 meters, and Poyang Lake entered the low dry season ahead of schedule. 2022 has become the earliest year for Poyang Lake to enter a low dry season since records began in 1951. According to the report, the water level of Poyang Lake dropped rapidly due to the combined effect of the continuous high temperature and low rainfall and the lack of water from the Yangtze River. As of 19:00 on August 19, the water level of Poyang Lake Xingzi Station was 9.87 meters, less than half of the historical high water level of 22.63 meters.

According to reports, the water level of Poyang Lake continues to decline, and monitoring data from the National Satellite Meteorological Center shows that the lake area has “shrinked” significantly. On August 18, the water area of ​​Poyang Lake in Jiangxi was about 1,113 square kilometers, which was about 66% less than that on July 10, 2022, that is, about 66% less in just over a month.

From the satellite image, the current Poyang Lake does not look like a lake anymore, the main lake surface has disappeared, and it looks more like a river (left image). Just a month ago, Poyang Lake was the largest freshwater lake in China (pictured right).

In addition, according to the CCP’s official media, large tidal flats on the Jialing River in Chongqing emerged from the water; in the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River, the water level was more than two stories lower than the daily average over the same period of the previous year, and the water level of the Yangtze River “returned dry during the flood season”. According to the report, from August 4 to August 18, the “water level” of many stations has dropped significantly for nearly half a month. The water levels in the upper reaches of Yibin, the middle reaches of Hankou, and the lower reaches of Nanjing are about 38%, 28%, and 35%, respectively. Among them, the water level at Yibin Station has dropped from 6.25 meters on August 5 to 3.4 meters on August 18.

The top-down video posted by netizens shows that, The water level of Poyang Lake has dropped significantly, and the area has shrunk from a large lake to a river.

A large area of ​​the main lake surface of Poyang Lake has disappeared, leaving a fork and tributary similar to a river.

The beaches of Poyang Lake were also cracked by the drought.

A large area of ​​Poyang Lake has dried up, and the fish stranded on the beach has been dried into dried fish, which is terrible.

