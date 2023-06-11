“Pozos Colorados Hydrocarbons Terminal is a reality”: Cenit

In a rendering of accounts, the purpose of the 20-year expansion of the Pozos Colorados hydrocarbon terminal was made known.

On Friday morning, a Public audience where the diligence of the Concession Contract of which the feasibility will be given to the Maritime Terminal Pozos Coloradosfor an extension of 20 years of operation, the loading and unloading of hydrocarbons in the aforementioned area.

In said rendering of accounts, the members of Troncal Caribe Cenit, as representatives of the fishermen’s unions and among other organizationsof which some agreed with the project and others disagreed.

It was possible to meet Jorge Alberto Rodriguez, Cenit’s Vice President of Sustainability in a dialogue with EL INFORMADOR, who expressed “this is an audience that allows us to fulfill the purpose, but I want to remind you that “Cenit” is a Company of the Ecopetrol business group, company of all Colombians and being a company of all, you have a specific mission, this mission is to do what is necessary so that fuel reaches the entire country: It is also necessary to know that it is a permanent terminal from its start in 1964”. Rodriguez expressed.

He also indicated “that the purpose of this public hearing is basically to have a space that gives continuity to the permanent attention from communities, unions and authorities that have to ensure that the port operation is seen and understands what is going to be carried outin order to maintain a continuity of operation in this area of ​​the region”, explained Jorge.

For his part, Gilberto Montenegro, a representative of fishermen, told EL INFORMADOR “the area where Pozos Colorados is located is a tourist vocation, it is not an industrial vocation; considering tourism, I concerned because there have been accidents in that area, but they have not passed to majors. Everything that is mechanical like pipes, conduction of gasoline, oil What is in the area can cause an accident and it should be noted that during vacation times this beach fills up impressively and if an accident happens it can see thousands of people affected,” Montenegro commented.

On the other hand, Jenifer Gonzalez Crespo from Asolocalidad Tres commented “today I am here because I want to thank Cenit, for giving us the opportunity to progress in the training that “Cenit” has given to my community for giving them jobs in our sector. . But most worrisome of all is that many they want the hydrocarbons terminal in the area to leave for reasons that are beyond anyone else’sBut if they take away that company, where are we going to work and train ourselves to progress? González expressed.

In addition, through a statement to public opinion, the Chamber of Commerce highlighted the following: “Given the request submitted by ‘Sociedad Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos SAS’ for the modification of the concession by 20 more years for the loading and unloading of hydrocarbons in the Pozos Colorados areathe Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena expresses the inconvenience of this extension since it would limit the tourist development of this important sector of the city”.