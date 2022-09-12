Still children who died of thirst on a boat bound for Italy where six people lost their lives dehydrated for their long stay at sea. Among the victims two children aged 1 and 2, a 12 year old and three women including the mother of two other children left alone. And horror is added to the horror. Their bodies, now in a state of putrefaction, were thrown into the sea. And there is an alarm for another boat with 250 people on board, which left Lebanon a week ago and adrift in the Maltese SAR area, on which a three-month-old baby girl would have died. To give the news Alarm Phone in contact with the child’s father.

The six dead on the small boat that left Turkey

The six victims were traveling on a small boat, at sea for about ten days, first rescued by a merchant ship and then by the Coast Guard who brought them to Pozzallo. The news was confirmed by UNHCR representative Chiara Cardoletti: “Six Syrian refugees, including children, women and adolescents, lost their lives at sea. They died of thirst, hunger and severe burns. This is unacceptable. Strengthen relief efforts. at sea is the only way to prevent these tragedies “.

In Pozzallo, the UNHCR staff assist the survivors. The conditions of the 26 survivors were very serious, all with deep burns from the long stay in the sun. It seems that the small boat they were traveling in, so small that there was no shelter on board, had left Turkey. On board Syrians and Afghans, 11 men, 8 women and 7 children. They had been rescued by the Arizona cargo ship on the route between Turkey, Malta and Italy. Then the transfer to the Coast Guard patrol boat Cp 325 67 miles southeast of Portopalo.

The reconstruction of the trip

Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman of the IOM thus’ reconstructs the tragedy. “On August 30, 32 Afghans and Syrians left Turkey. Then they ran out of fuel and drifted to eastern Libya for days. Then a merchant ship rescued them, but six of them were already dead. for all these days have gone unnoticed and that it took a long time to be rescued. It is clear that, as we have been saying for some time, without a reinforced patrol system there is a risk that there are boats that are not rescued in time with the risk of tragedies like this, or like that of the child who died a few days ago, and who was on a boat that had left Lebanon that had been at sea for days without anyone helping him.

“The survivors as in the Nazi concentration camps”

“The state of dehydration and weakness of all migrants who struggled to keep upright is impressive – says the mayor of Pozzallo Roberto Ammatuna -. In addition to the severe state of dehydration, there was also an excessive skin flaking from probable exposure to wind, sun and sea “. One migrant was transported to the hospital, all the others were immediately refreshed. The terrible image was comparable to that of the survivors in the Nazi concentration camps “, concludes Ammatuna.

The tragic end of Loujin

The new tragedy comes a few days after Loujin’s death, the Syrian girl who also died of thirst on September 6, after the boat on which she had boarded with her mother, father and a year-and-a-half little sister, wandered around ten days in the Mediterranean without anyone responding to requests for help