PP wins the elections in Spain 1

The conservative Popular Party (PP) won the elections this Sunday in spainwith 97% of the vote counted, by obtaining 136 seats, 47 more than those it achieved in 2019, and the Socialist Party (PSOE) remained as the second political force with 122 seats, two more than in the previous elections, although the result complicates the possibility of forming a Government.

And this is because none of the blocks on the right and left have enough representatives in principle to reach an absolute majority (176 seats) in the first round of an investiture or a simple one in a second with more votes in favor than against.

The far-right Vox leaves 19 seats in these elections and remains with 33 deputies in Congress, while the left-wing platform Sumar ranks fourth with 31 seats, four fewer than those obtained by its predecessor United We Can in the previous elections.

Among the pro-independence forces, the Catalans of ERC suffer a severe setback, falling from 13 to 7 representatives, and those of Junts per Catalunya lose one and remain with six, while the Basques of EH-Bildu surpass the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) for the first time, with six deputies compared to five of the latter.

The Galicians of the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) retain their only seat, the Canary Islands Coalition wins one and also the Navarrese regionalists of the Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN), so that the new Congress will be very fragmented with eleven different parties.

Feijóo asks PSOE and other parties not to block Spain

The candidate of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, stressed that they won the general elections this Sunday and that he will seek to form a government despite not obtaining an absolute majority.

«We have become the party with the most votes with 136 seats. We have won in 40 of the 52 provinces and we have a large majority that is probably absolute in the Senate,” he told his supporters who were waiting to hear his speech after the results.

He valued that today’s result “a year and a half ago seemed impossible, after a crisis in the party.”

He insisted that they obtained 8 million votes, 3 million more than in the last general elections, hence, according to the conservative leader, “our obligation now is that a period of uncertainty does not open up in Spain.”

“As the candidate of the most voted party, my duty is to open the dialogue, lead the dialogue and try to govern the country according to the results.”

«I ask that no one be tempted to block Spain. The blockade does not benefit Spain and our international prestige at all,” Feijóo emphasized.

“I therefore ask the party that has lost the elections to the PSOE and the rest of the political forces not to block the government of Spain once again.”

Sánchez: Bloc of the PP and Vox have failed

The president of the Spanish government and candidate for re-election, Pedro Sánchez, affirmed that the world was shown “that we are a strong, clean democracy, a great democracy.”

He thanked the more than 7 million Spaniards who voted for the PSOE. “It’s a huge responsibility.”

“I will be responsible with this country and I hope all the political forces are responsible like the PP and tomorrow it is time to work so that Spain does not block.”

These were the results in Spain. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the right-wing Popular Party in Spain, celebrating the results of the elections this Sunday. The President of the Government and leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (2d), together with his wife Begoña Gómez (i), the head of the list of the PSN to the Congress of Deputies, Santos Cerdán (2i), the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero (3rd), and the president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona (d), address the militants and socialist sympathizers who have come to the PSOE headquarters, during the monitoring of the electoral night of the general elections this Sunday in Spain.

