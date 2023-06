On the social media platform TikTok, young farmer Marie Hoffmann takes her followers with her Rehkitzrescue. In a video, she shows how fawn rescue works in tall grass.

In order to be able to spot the animals in the high grass, the day starts early in the morning. At this point, the fawns on the still cold grassy areas can be easily viewed with the thermal imagedrone recognize. Animals with a warm body temperature are so easy to find in the tall grass.