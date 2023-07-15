Practical tips – Empty the resolution field again

Jira Cloud: Flexibility through customizable workflows

Every task has a lifecycle. A product owner or project manager creates the task, employee A processes the process and hands it over to colleague B for quality assurance, who checks the work and closes the ticket. So the task is created, it goes through a few (or a lot of) intermediate stages, and at some point it is completed.

These task cycles are mapped in Jira in the form of workflows – and one of Jira’s great strengths lies in the workflows. Each team or project can set up and use its unique, specific processes for processing tasks. This makes Jira very flexible and suitable for a wide variety of usage scenarios and use cases.

Resolution: End of Task Life Cycle

In this context it is Resolution field in Jira an important feature because it specifies the reason an issue was closed. At the same time, there is no need to maintain multiple fields that indicate why the case is closed. So, the resolution captures vital information from the team while reducing the time spent managing workflows.

Jira considers an issue to be out of life and done when the Resolution field has a value. In this field, Jira stores how an issue was resolved, such as whether the task was completed or canceled.

Resolution in Team-managed Projects

Jira Cloud has been offering a feature called “Team-managed Projects” for a while. These projects are designed so that within the specific project, each team member has the ability to manage the team’s work and processes without having to ask admins for help.

However, Atlassian no longer works with the resolution field in team-managed projects, but instead uses the fields “Status Category”, which roughly corresponds to the resolution, and “StatusCategoryChangedDate” (instead of “resolutiondate” or “resolved”).

But what if the team in these projects still wants to work with the resolution field? Then an automation rule is required that sets the resolution when transitioning to a specific state. So far so good.

Reopened issues and the Resolution field

However, in certain scenarios that are not at all outlandish, it happens that once a resolution has been set, it should be reset to zero. A process reaches its final status (e.g. “Done”) via a transition, and the resolution field thus receives a specific value according to the workflow. But then the team realizes that work still needs to be done on the process. Or, as often happens, the ticket was accidentally set to the final status.

In most cases, the workflow should allow the process to be transferred back to a previous status. However, the problem in Jira Cloud is that the resolution set is not automatically set to zero during this operation. As a result, the ticket is back in progress, but the resolution has value, so Jira assumes the issue is done.

This can have widespread implications. Since the resolution contains a value, the ticket appears as closed in reports and evaluations, for example, although it is (again) being processed.

Challenge for admins

In order for the resolution to be automatically removed when the final status changes to a previous status, an extensive manual change to the existing workflow is necessary – or to many workflows if you want to avoid the problem described occurring across projects and globally.

In this case, the admin team would have to assign a so-called Post Function to have the resolution flushed when reopening an issue. Understandably, administrators would like to avoid such an effort.

Isn’t that also possible via Jira automation? The automation can be used to edit the resolution value (“Edit Issue Fields”), but not to clean up the field again. Or?

A solution from the community

However, there is an easy way as demonstrated by a member of the Atlassian community! The problem can actually be corrected with an automation rule. The workaround uses the “Edit Field” action and then the “Advanced Options”.

Here is a screenshot by user Yaron showing the elegant solution:

This workaround saves admins a lot of effort to customize the workflows in their Jira cloud instances and helps to get even more out of Jira automation.

And: The example shows very well the value of an active, expert user community like the Atlassian community: Even with demanding administrative challenges, it often offers practical solution ideas and workarounds that help immediately.

