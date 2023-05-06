Practice of Chinese-style modernization in the Yangtze River Delta | Huangpu Section of Suzhou River: Create a Shanghai-style Expo Belt_Hangzhou Net

The practice of Chinese-style modernization in the Yangtze River Delta | Huangpu Section of Suzhou River: Create a Shanghai-style expo belt

China.com, May 6th (Reporter Wu Liang) A river is an epic of a city. In ancient times, people lived by the river and laid out their layout along the river. Suzhou Creek is the mother river of Shanghai, which has witnessed and recorded its historical development. On the 5th, under the guidance of the Internet Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, and hosted by the Internet Information Office of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and People’s Daily Online, the “Chinese-style modernization in the Yangtze River Delta” network-themed interview with the Shanghai station was officially launched. On the same day, the interview team came to the waterfront space of the Huangpu section of the Suzhou River to feel the new look of the public space along the river.

The picture shows a bird’s-eye view of Suzhou Creek.Photo courtesy of Huangpu District

By the end of 2020, the 42-kilometer waterfront of Suzhou Creek will be open to the public. From Waibaidu Bridge in the east, Chengdu Road Bridge in the west, Suzhou Creek in the north, and South Suzhou Creek Road in the south, the 3-kilometer Huangpu section of Suzhou Creek is an important gateway to the city’s Suzhou Creek bank. Focusing on the two key points of “water-friendly” and “openness”, Huangpu District carried out the upgrade and reconstruction design of the shoreline. Through the integration of natural landscape and cultural landscape, create a “content, memory and vitality” Shanghai-style expo belt in the public space along the river.

The picture shows the most beautiful gas station located in the Huangpu section of Suzhou Creek.Photo courtesy of Huangpu District

In the eastern section of the “Gate of the Su River” (Waibaidu Bridge-Henan Road Bridge), including the rowing club, the most beautiful gas station and the cherry blossom valley station, etc., it highlights the image of the portal at the intersection of “one river and one river”. The Cherry Blossom Valley station here is a comprehensive site that integrates party and mass service stations, volunteer service stations, tourist service stations, and outdoor worker service stations. It integrates four themes of public welfare, environmental protection, art, and fashion. Consultation area, shared meeting room, shared desks, shared books, and strive to create a “fashionable new landmark of Suhe civilization practice in the new era”.

The picture shows the scenery on both sides of the Suzhou Creek after the rain.Photo by China Net reporter Wu Liang

In the middle section of “The Eye of the Su River” (Wuzhen Road Bridge-Henan Road Bridge), the newly built Nanjing East Road Street Zero-Distance Home Service Complex is a brand-new landmark party-mass service station along the Su River that fully relies on the street’s party building resources. The theme of “South East” and the goal of “all-weather” service and coverage of “all people” will create a “zero-distance home” physical position and a “one-stop service” comprehensive facility for citizens and tourists to come from near and far.

In the west section of the “Suhe Station” (Wuzhen Luqiao-Chengdu Luqiao), Jiuzi Park and Bird Pavilion are integrated into the overall landscape along the Suzhou Creek, integrating traffic, vertical greening, viewing, sunshade, rest, children’s crossing and playing, lighting, etc. The functions are integrated into one, like a bird full of modernity landing on the bank of Suzhou River.

In addition to the beauty during the day, the Huangpu section of Suzhou River at night is even more interesting. Different from the dazzling lights on both sides of the Huangpu River, the landscape lighting of the Huangpu section of the Suzhou River follows the design theme of “night as the curtain, light-colored Suzhou Riverside”, through the ingenious treatment of light and shadow, with simple and exquisite lighting techniques and full of The story-like design creates a quiet, soft, dreamy and comfortable light environment, making busy urbanites feel warm, healing and comfortable.