As 2023 progresses, the business environment for companies and the risks to which they are subjected change dramatically from day to day, made more complex by increased geopolitical instability due to the war in Ukraine, tensions with China and North Korea. , the disruptions in the supply chain, climate change, galloping inflation, the increase in interest rates, the energy crisis in Europe and the risk of a global recession, which suggests that, every day, companies require of more creative human beings, more capable of providing imaginative solutions for situations of such high technical and social complexity that humanity is going through, therefore, human resources are one of the most important elements in the strategy of any company.

This is because, in an increasingly uncertain business environment, employees are the primary drivers of company success.

This is how some of the challenges that companies face with human resources today, are:

– Having a human resource capable of adding value to the company through initiatives that allow it to stand out from the competition.

– Put the customer at the center of the processes and offer him a satisfactory experience.

– Improve productivity and change through the use of technological tools.

– Manage knowledge and innovation within the company.

– Living with people of different generations and cultures, respecting their diversity and promoting their collaboration.

– Improve the organizational culture, promoting the well-being, training and flexibility of human talent.

– Prepare for multiple futures, adapting to the volatility and uncertainty of the environment.

It is for this reason that today’s company requires the best practices for human resource management, where to achieve this they can follow the following steps:

– Strategic human resource planning: It is a key process to guarantee that the company has the adequate staff in terms of quantity, skills and competencies to achieve its objectives, therefore, to carry out this process, it will require: (a) definition of the vision, mission and business objectives, (b) conduct a detailed analysis of the current situation of the company, including an assessment of the skills and competencies of current staff, analysis of the organizational structure, and assessment of market and industry trends, (c) identify future human resource needs, which involves determining the number and types of positions that will be needed to achieve the organization’s strategic objectives, and (d) Develop human resources strategies that allow the company to attract, develop and retain the right personnel.

– Job analysis: It is required to identify the positions to analyze and collect the information of each one, identifying tasks and responsibilities in order to establish the skills and knowledge for the position, and determine its physical and mental requirements.

– Selection and hiring: An analysis of the need for personnel is required as a result of an increase in the volume of work, the need to fill a vacancy or a new position created in the organization, which defines the profile of the ideal candidate for the position that includes the skills , experience, education and other necessary requirements to carry out the job with which the vacancy process is opened, to then receive the resumes with which potential candidates for interviews are selected, reference and background verification processes are carried out , to finally carry out the most appropriate selection process for the position and, with this, then the hiring process is carried out.

– Training and development: It requires identifying the training needs of the company and individual employees as a result of changes in the market, technological advances, new business initiatives, among other aspects, in order to define and establish clear and measurable objectives for training with this input, defining the plan that includes the methods, resources and training programs together with its implementation, whether through online courses, face-to-face programs, tutorials, among others.

Lastly, the process requires the evaluation of the training to determine if the objectives have been met and if the skills and knowledge of the employees have been improved and, if applicable, evidence in which competence work is required to improve performance. of the employees.

– Performance evaluation: The establishment of objectives and expectations for the evaluation period is required, in line with the organization’s strategy and the plans of each department or individual employee, therefore, the evaluation criteria are defined, such as quality of work, meeting deadlines, innovation, leadership, among others, based on clear and measurable objectives, to then collect information on employee performance through direct observation, time and activity controls, feedback from coworkers, customers or suppliers, project results, among others.

The evaluation can be carried out by the direct supervisor, an evaluation team or through self-evaluations, the results of which are compared with the established objectives and criteria and are discussed with the employees for their feedback, identifying development opportunities in order to develop plans adjusted to such opportunities. , subjecting the employee to future evaluations on its implementation.

The results thus obtained are a means for making decisions about promotions, salary increases, transfers, training plans, among others.

– Motivation and recognition: This process requires the identification of the motivation and recognition needs of the employees through satisfaction surveys, individual interviews, and analysis of the results of the performance evaluation as a prior input for the design of the plan that includes incentives and recognitions to motivate employees. employees and improve their commitment and performance.

The motivation and recognition plan is implemented through different methods, such as bonuses, incentive programs, prizes, public recognition, development and promotion opportunities, and other non-monetary incentives.

It is important that these incentives are based on objective criteria and are applied in a fair and transparent manner, therefore, an evaluation of the effectiveness of the plan is required to analyze the impact on the motivation, commitment and performance of employees and as a useful tool in the employee retention policy.

By keeping employees motivated, companies can improve their productivity and profitability, reduce employee turnover, and attract new talent.

– Effective communication: Open and effective communication should be encouraged to ensure that employees understand the organization’s objectives and how their functions contribute to them, therefore, assertive communication channels are welcome in times of digital transformation.

– Conflict management: The identification of the conflict, either through a formal report by an employee or as a result of observations by the management team, and then, to carry out an analysis of the situation of the conflict, based on relevant information and the identification of the underlying causes, is necessary.

The parties involved in the conflict are communicated to learn their perspectives and concerns, in order to develop an action plan to address the conflict. The action plan may include formal mediation, review of internal policies and procedures, development of a written agreement or contract, or implementation of a conflict resolution skills development plan.

The plan should be subject to monitoring and evaluation to ensure that the conflict has been satisfactorily resolved. Effective conflict management can improve team productivity and morale, reduce staff turnover, and enhance a company’s reputation.

– Organizational culture: An organizational culture plan for human resource management generally requires diagnosing the current culture through surveys, interviews with employees, and observations; of the identification of the values ​​and principles that are to be promoted in the organizational culture, such as honesty, teamwork, respect, innovation, among others, thereby defining a clear vision of how the organization is to be organizational culture is in the future.

This includes the creation of specific goals and objectives to achieve that vision, and the design of specific strategies to promote the desired values ​​and principles in the organizational culture which may include changes in human resources policies, training and development programs, and the promotion of practices that foster the desired culture.

New policies are communicated to employees and training programs for planned initiatives are initiated. The effectiveness of the organizational culture plan requires measurements of employee satisfaction, productivity and performance of the organization in general to then build a plan for continuous improvement based on the results obtained in the evaluation of effectiveness.

– Legal compliance: Making sure that the company complies with applicable labor laws and regulations is imperative to avoid conflicts with employees, sanctions or lawsuits that do nothing to contribute to the company’s reputation.

By following these practices, the administration of human resources can be significantly improved, which can lead to greater efficiency, productivity and satisfaction of employees and adequate levels of customer satisfaction in the measurements that these third parties can make of the organization, which allows the company to shelter under its own synergy to be competitive in turbulent markets with the current ones.

