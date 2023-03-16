Practicing the original intention of “consumer protection for the people”丨China CITIC Bank comprehensively launched the “3.15” financial knowledge popularization and education activities

In recent years, China CITIC Bank has actively responded to the call of the regulatory authorities, fully fulfilled its social responsibilities, and continued to improve the quality and efficiency of financial knowledge popularization. During the “3.15” Consumer Rights Protection Education Publicity Week in 2023, China CITIC Bank will focus on the characteristics of the needs of different consumer groups, innovate the content and methods of public education and publicity, and send financial knowledge to thousands of households.

In Shanxi, China CITIC Bank went to Qianquyu Village, Quyu Town, Linxian County, Luliang City, and delivered a nutritious feast of knowledge about financial consumption safety to the local people through on-site interaction and multimedia broadcasting.

In Hebei, China CITIC Bank entered Hebei Institute of Engineering and Technology, focusing on campus loans for college students, analyzing the causes and harms of bad campus loans, reminding students to use formal financial service channels, and establish a scientific concept of financial management and consumption.

In Shenzhen, China CITIC Bank publicized entry-exit policies for passengers entering and exiting Shenzhen and Hong Kong, popularized legal knowledge on anti-fraud, distributed the original series of convenient service maps of “Xiaoming Xiaobai Tour Shenzhen”, etc., and answered questions about financial disputes on the spot, providing services for the general public. Travelers provide services.

Building a financial knowledge presentation booth, distributing brochures and brochures on the spot, and walking into enterprises, schools, and villages, China CITIC Bank’s various publicity activities are being carried out nationwide, and the participating people have said: “China CITIC Bank has taught everyone a practical lesson. Financial literacy class, you can use it immediately after learning it!”

In the future, China CITIC Bank will continue to adhere to the original aspiration of “consumer protection for the people”, be a “warm” bank around customers, and continue to create and explore distinctive and effective publicity and education activities to help consumers have a better sense of financial gain. The sense of happiness is more sustainable, the sense of security is more secure, and CITIC contributes to the improvement of the financial literacy of the whole society.