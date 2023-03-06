

Practicing the spirit of Lei Feng and writing volunteer service stories with the power of science and technology



“Since 2019, more than 2,000 teachers and postgraduates have been rooted in the frontline of rural production for a long time, have provided scientific and technological services, written more than 80,000 journals, and carried out more than 6,000 scientific and technological volunteer service activities, benefiting 1 million farmers, and the technology radiation area is more than 800 10,000 mu.” Zhang Jianhua, vice chairman of the China Rural Professional Technology Association, which is affiliated to the China Association for Science and Technology, is familiar with the “Science and Technology Small Courtyard” project he participated in.

“Science and Technology Courtyard” is a new exploration of science and technology volunteer service for rural revitalization. In recent years, the China Association for Science and Technology has organized science and technology volunteer service organizations at all levels to carry out different types of volunteer service work in the fields of building a healthy China, building a beautiful China, and promoting the spirit of scientists.

At the recently held science and technology voluntary service experience exchange activity held by China Association for Science and Technology, Zhang Jianhua and other 8 representatives shared the story of their practice of science and technology volunteer service that “research should serve the country as its own duty, and learning must serve the people as its glory”.

Sci-tech voluntary service experience exchange activity site (photo courtesy of China Association for Science and Technology)

Serve the revitalization of the countryside and open up the “science and technology road” for the villagers

“Mr. Gao, what should I do if the mycelium of bamboo fungus grows weak?” inquiries from the villagers.

In the early 1990s, Dali Town introduced new varieties of bamboo fungus. In the early stage, the villagers did not fully understand the biological characteristics of bamboo fungus, coupled with the lack of technical guidance, the yield was low and the benefits were not good. At that time, Gao Yunwang was still a cadre of the township economic management station. Faced with the current situation, he had the idea of ​​learning bamboo fungus planting techniques.

As a monk halfway through, he knew nothing about bamboo fungus cultivation, but with his aggressiveness, tenacity, and drive, he would go to any farmer who planted bamboo fungus well; he would go to learn wherever there were experts to teach. Through continuous experimentation, he gradually explored a set of “three-increasing, pile-building and fermentation” techniques that use bamboo shreds left over from bamboo enterprises instead of sawdust to plant bamboo fungus.

With the emergence of the benefits of bamboo fungus cultivation technology, “to grow bamboo fungus, you can find Gao Yunwang in Shunchang” has gradually become the consensus of the edible fungus community. Through technical services, he has promoted a total of more than 500,000 mu, radiating and driving more than 70,000 households in the old Soviet area to plant, helping farmers increase their income by more than 500 million yuan, and using small mushrooms to support the “wealth umbrella” for the people to get rid of poverty.

“I often tell people that I have no drinking friends or poker friends in my life, and the one I have made the most is ‘gu friends’.” Gao Yunwang told “China Science Daily”.

In science and technology voluntary services, there are not only “soil experts” like Gao Yunwang, but also new attempts to move laboratories into farmland like “Science and Technology Courtyard”.

The “Science and Technology Academy” requires college teachers to serve as chief experts and form a team of experts to ensure that graduate students can stay in the front line of agricultural production for a long time, discover problems, research problems, and solve problems in production practice.

For example, Fujian Pinghe Honey Pomelo Science and Technology Institute serves the county’s 1.1 million mu pomelo industry, and conducts research experiments such as reducing fertilization and improving soil, which can reduce costs by more than 50% on average. After promotion, farmers in the county can increase their income by more than 1 billion yuan.

In the service of rural revitalization, science and technology volunteers shuttled through the narrow roads of the countryside, imparting experience, answering questions, and opening up the “science and technology road” for the villagers; Dreams of Wealth”.

Create high-quality science popularization to help a healthy China

Du Zhaojiang, Director of the Ophthalmology Department of Xi’an Central Hospital, initiated the establishment of the Eye Health Technology Volunteer Team of Xi’an Central Hospital in 2018, and carried out a variety of popular science training activities.

“In 2014, I went to Africa for a year to aid construction. What I saw and heard there made me deeply realize the importance of improving the scientific literacy of the whole people for the development of the country. After the end of the aid to Africa, I started to engage in voluntary service in science and technology.” Du Zhaojiang said .

Du Zhaojiang and his team used AI technology and big data cloud platform to work closely with schools to promote a new vision monitoring model of “combination of doctors and educators”, and completed the data collection of vision monitoring for students entering campus twice a year. The visual acuity and diopter of each person were tested, and a visual health file was established.

Du Zhaojiang said: “Science and technology volunteer services should be persevering and integrated into our daily work. In addition to public welfare science lectures, we will also arrange to send medical staff at the gate of the clinic every Monday to provide eye health consultation and free consultation for ordinary people in the past.”

Medical health is closely related to the general public, and more and more medical science and technology workers voluntarily devote themselves to technology volunteer services. Recently, Wang Tao, Director of Emergency Trauma Treatment Center of Shanghai Tongji Hospital, is preparing to launch the health edition of “One Hundred Thousand Whys” magazine.

“Through the online and offline interactions between medical experts, authors and children’s readers, we use the big-hands-to-small-hands theme practice and extracurricular activities as an entry point to lead children to participate in health science popularization voluntary activities, so that learning from Lei Feng can also be popular among children. It has become popular.” Wang Tao said.

In addition to normal clinical work, Wang Tao has been devoting himself to volunteering in science and technology. He has established a science and technology volunteer team called “Da Yi Xiao Hu”, which integrates original science popularization works, self-media operation and maintenance, physical project implementation, science popularization talent training, and medical communication research. He led the establishment of the official account “Dayixiaohu” and “Dayixiaohu” websites, which are operated and maintained by medical staff in their spare time. The cumulative number of views on the entire network exceeds 1 billion.

Wang Tao also focused on urban workers. Through the “Smart Blue Collar” project, he edited and published popular science books such as “Becoming a Nursing Expert in 80 Days” and “Smart Blue Collar Health Guide”.

Create characteristic brands and carry forward the spirit of scientists

No. 2 Fangguyuan, Xiaoyingxiang Community, Xiaoying Street, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, is the place where Qian Xuesen, the father of “two bombs and one satellite”, lived and recuperated in his early years. According to Zhang Lu, a member of the Party Working Committee of Xiaoying Street, since 2002, Xiaoying Street took the lead in establishing a street-level science and technology association, setting up a special science class, and starting the “Qian Xuesen Scientist Spirit” publicity and education activities.

“From the initial 4 lecturers in scenic spots and venues, we have now developed a science popularization volunteer service team of over 2,000 people. We are dedicated to protecting the former residence and inheriting the spirit of scientists.” Zhang Lu said.

In the process of writing the story of Lei Feng in the new era of science and technology, the team of science and technology volunteers is also growing. By the end of 2022, more than 4 million science and technology volunteers and 86,000 science and technology volunteer organizations have been registered on the China Science and Technology Volunteer Service Information Platform.

In order to let science and technology voluntary service find advantages and find the right position, the China Association for Science and Technology guides science and technology volunteer service organizations at all levels to strive to build their brands, forming a number of unique science and technology volunteer service projects.

For example, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding Science and Technology Volunteer Service Team has 208 registered volunteers, and more than 100 active members have been active for a long time. They have become an indispensable new force for the conservation and education of the panda base.

“At present, 23 academicians and experts in the field of aerospace have joined the ‘China Flying Dream Technology Volunteer Group’ to carry out voluntary services for science popularization.” According to Li Jing, captain of the Guizhou Provincial Team of the China Flying Dream Science and Technology Volunteer Group, they make full use of the three technology volunteer services of “Science Popularization China-Flying Dream Classroom”, “China Flying Dream-Science Popularization Miles”, and “China Flying Dream-Flying Heroes Class” Brand projects, continuously expanding the volunteer team, and planting a fertile ground for aerospace talents.

