March 5 this year is the 60th Memorial Day of Learning from Lei Feng. Volunteer service activities with the content of helping the elderly and the disabled, helping the poor and solving difficulties, and facilitating the people are carried out in full swing across the country, which also includes the Memorial Day of Learning from Lei Feng. The national fitness volunteer service activities have been widely carried out in many places.

In the past few days, the Qinghai Provincial Social Sports Guidance Center has carried out rich and colorful activities on the theme of “practicing Lei Feng’s spirit and promoting the power of role models” to learn from Lei Feng. More than 40 social sports instructors from 27 provincial-level volunteer service teams in the province have carried out in-depth volunteer service activities for national fitness, “Learning from Lei Feng’s good example, I will go first for sports public welfare”.

The Shuttlecock Association of Hunan Province recently went to Changling School in Xiangyin County, Yueyang City to carry out education and assistance activities. The education department of Xiangyin County and the teachers and students of the four provincial campus shuttlecock pilot schools in the county gathered together, and carried out activities such as donation of sports equipment, seminars, and practical lessons of shuttlecock teaching.

In Changsha City, the National Fitness Management Center organized the Changsha Social Sports Instructor Community Public Welfare Activities. Changsha National Fitness Management Center and Changsha Social Sports Instructors Association have prepared lectures on sports and health knowledge, physical fitness assessment, qigong training and distribution of free health books for residents of Baoziling community to help community residents improve their awareness of sports and health.

The “Happy Jiangsu” National Fitness Volunteer Service theme activity initiated by the Jiangsu Social Sports Management Center was held throughout the province. 12 cities including Yancheng, Taizhou, Suzhou, Xuzhou, Nanjing, and Suqian have organized 39 volunteer service-themed activities. In addition, Jiangsu province will carry out 133 theme activities combining online and offline, such as volunteer service activities for safety inspection of outdoor public sports facilities in Dafeng District, Yancheng City, national fitness volunteer service environmental protection cycling in Laozhuang Community of Taizhou City, Suzhou Science and Technology Co., Ltd. Fitness guidance has been held in recent days, Yangzhou free nationwide physical fitness test and scientific fitness guidance themed activities, Nanjing’s “Working Gymnastics” into the enterprise, Xuzhou traditional martial arts exchange and exhibition activities will be held one after another.

On March 2, social sports instructors from the Social Sports Guidance Center of Dehong Prefecture, Yunnan formed a national fitness volunteer service team to carry out Lei Feng activities, went into the community to provide free high-quality volunteer services for fitness enthusiasts, and guided the public to exercise scientifically. In this community voluntary service activity, social sports instructors guided and demonstrated the three skills of “boxing, sword, and fan”.

In Hebi City, Henan Province, the Hebi Martial Arts Association launched a general mobilization of the “Learn from Lei Feng” activity, calling on all members to start from the small things around them, and strive to implement the “Learn from Lei Feng” activity. Under the leadership of Chen Baojiang, the eighth batch of Lei Feng pacesetters in Henan Province, the Hebi Martial Arts Association gave full play to the advantages of the social sports instructor team, got in touch with the Shancheng District Environmental Sanitation Service Center, and carried out Chen’s work in batches for more than 100 sanitation workers. Tongbei boxing aerobics training, passing on martial arts and health and happiness to everyone.

In recent years, under the guidance of the Group Department of the General Administration of Sport of China, national fitness volunteer service activities have been widely carried out in various places. Among them, social sports instructors at all levels, as the main force of the national fitness volunteer service, actively promote the volunteer spirit of “dedication, friendship, mutual assistance, and progress”, and carry out fitness skill exchanges and demonstrations, fitness skill training, fitness knowledge lectures, and scientific fitness through normalization. The guidance course promotes a variety of voluntary service theme activities such as entering the community, entering the countryside, entering the government, entering the enterprise, entering the school, etc., so that the concept of national fitness and the spirit of volunteer service are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.