Prado Centro is reborn hand in hand with culture and gastronomy

Prado Centro, Medellín’s only heritage neighborhood, has seen recent interest sparked by the magic of its streets and mansions. Built in 1926 by Ricardo Olano, it was once the residence of the city’s elite.

The properties were sold to wealthy individuals with large families, who hired architects to design their homes in the best way, giving the neighborhood a wealth of infrastructure that no other residential area in Medellín has.

Although the sector experienced a period of decline, once large families began to leave their homes, today citizens have rediscovered interest in this place steeped in history.

Thus, the beautiful structures, once abandoned, have begun to be inhabited again by cultural proposals that, far from wanting to adapt them to the new century, have taken advantage of their out-of-period appearance to provide diners with a historical experience. Here we tell you about some of them:

Providencia House:

Its motto “A location for art” is perfect to describe this gallery located on Palacé and Moore, exactly on Carrera 50 #61-6. What was formerly a two-story family home, has been a location for art for a year that preserves its multiple balconies, windows, plants and mosaics, giving it that touch that makes it seem frozen in time.

This house opens its doors to citizens from Wednesday to Saturday between 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm There, attendees can enjoy craft coffee, local beer or a good wine while appreciating the current traveling exhibition, reading a book or watch the artistic presentation that is taking place.

The event agenda of this space can be consulted on its Instagram account, @CasaProvidencia_

Eagle Solar:

This space, located on El Palo on Carrera 45 #59-77, is none other than the cultural house of the El Águila Descalza theater group. It was only inaugurated in September of this year, making it a new place that is worth knowing.

Its doors are open from Thursday to Saturday from 4:00 pm and it has a varied cultural program including plays, stand up comedy shows, talks, exhibitions, among others.

On days when there are no scheduled events, visitors can hang out at Café País Paisa, the Solar’s gastronomic offering that offers a varied menu. The entire venue’s programming can be consulted at www.aguiladescalza.com.co or on Instagram @SolarDelAguila.

The nest:

This cultural cafe, open since July 2022, mixes good gastronomy with music, theater and literature. Located on Calle 45 #48-98, it opens from Monday to Sunday to offer its users a variety of experiences, from special coffee grown in an artisanal way in the coffee region or different towns in Antioquia, to delicious burgers and cocktails.

Visitors can buy or read a book, enjoy one of the many artistic presentations that take place in this space, or work, as it is an ideal place to do co-working.

To learn more about El Nido’s menu, hours and event schedule, those interested can visit its Instagram account, @ElNidoCultural.

Prado Theater:

Also known as Teatro del Águila Descalza, since it was the homonymous theater collective that acquired the space, it is the oldest of the places we will talk about today.

It was built in the house known in the 20th century as Palacio de los Medina or Palacio de los Rodríguez, a huge mansion considered today architectural, tourist and cultural heritage of Medellín, it still preserves the wooden floors and baseboards, as well as other plaster details. and gold foil.

Since its inauguration in 2000, the Prado Theater has offered visitors permanent programming, with an average of 200 performances a year by the group El Águila Descalza and other renowned guest artists, where comedy is the main vocation.

The site has capacity for 460 spectators, as well as a cafeteria, rehearsal rooms, galleries for the exhibition of works of art and traveling exhibitions, two outdoor terraces and an office area. It is located at Carrera 45D #59-1 and all its programming can be consulted at www.aguiladescalza.com.co

The Spark:

This mansion in red and cream tones was built approximately in 1880, but it would not be until 2017 that it would begin to be inhabited by the La Chispa cultural collective; who would turn it into a space where artistic expressions, cultural and social manifestations meet.

In this place, month after month there are concerts, talks, talks, workshops, dance halls and traveling exhibitions. There is also Café el Arrebato, located on the first floor of the house, a 100% vegetarian gastronomic proposal. The La Chispa team closely accompanies all its suppliers to learn about the process of their products.

All La Chispa events are consistent with its three lines of work: art for social transformation, peace and conflict resolution, the countryside-city relationship and agroecology. They can be consulted, along with their schedules, on Instagram @LaChispaCasaCultural.

