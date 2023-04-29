Home » PRAISE TO THE FAILED – The new film by Pupi Avati
PRAISE TO THE FAILED – The new film by Pupi Avati

Gabriele Lavia and Edwige Fenech

Bologna, 70s. Martius (Lodo Guenzi) is in love with Sandra (Camilla Ciraolo), the most beautiful girl in Bologna, and dreams of marrying her one day, just as he dreams of participating in Sanremo with his close friend Samuele (Nick Russo) with whom he founded the group I Leggenda. The song that could lead them to success is called “The fourteenth Sunday of ordinary time”, the same day in which Marzio marries her great love, a time of the liturgical year in which it was once customary to get married. With the advent of the 90s, however, everything changes for the protagonists and we find them 35 years later aged and sad, what happened to their dreams?

A film that is a tribute to failures, to those who have spent their whole life chasing a dream without realizing it, to those who have given up earlier, to those who have not believed in it. In “The fourteenth Sunday of ordinary timePupi Avati speaking of his intimate life, drawing in part on his experience, in his favorite set Bologna, he directs a universal story that speaks of broken hopes, of “beautiful things flown away”, as the beautiful leitmotif song of the film recites written by Avati himself and set to music by Sergio Cammariere and Lucio Gregoretti who also edited the entire soundtrack. The musician played by elder from Gabriel Lavia he’s a ridiculous man who still thinks he’s making it big in music with his old songs and can’t admit to himself that he wasted his life behind a mirage. There are those who have made a career in the bank like Samuele, played today by Massimo Lopez in a short but intense participation, and those who have lost everything like Sandra, a good one Edwige Fenech in a new role.

With his graceful style, the constant in his filmography of nostalgia for the past, the passion for sentimental stories, Pupi Avati writes and directs an honest film about the passing of time, disappointments and personal tragedies. Its protagonists, so imperfect, breakable, selfish are just men and women like many others, committed to fulfilling their desires by neglecting the important things in life, such as true love and affection that seem to be the only antidotes to loneliness and suffering . A bitter work that betrays a certain melancholy in the Bolognese director but still wants to tell and tell himself, with a successful cast starting from the young performers, the singer-songwriter Lodo Guenzi and the newcomer Camilla Ciraolo, and the veterans Lavia and Fenech.

