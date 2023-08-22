Praises to God at Harvest Festivals

3 thousand people gathered in the Bolívar park to listen and sing beautiful choirs dedicated to God.

Manuel Alejandro Ospina coordinator of the event expressed that it is very important to carry out this type of concert because the Christian community is significant in the city and apart from that the objective is to highlight the culture, music, dance and theater that exist within the denominations Christians, “this space is for it”.

Despite the delay in the start of the concert, 7 artists performed, 5 local bands, 1 guest band from the neighboring city of Manizales and the international guest Ingrid Rosario born in the United States, to a Colombian mother and a father from the Dominican Republic. Among her hits, songs such as ‘The power of your love’, ‘Más grande’ and ‘Que se llene tu casa’ stand out, among others.

The selection of the bands was the task of the Ministry of Culture, which opened three categories: the first for soloists, the second for groups of 3 to 6 members, and the third category for seven or more members.

The person in charge of the logistics and execution of this great event that with excellent sound, good stage and a fan base that enjoyed Fundación Arquitectos de Idea, which is the one that has the suitability to develop type of activities.

