Pramtal: One ticket opens up nine museums

One ticket, nine museums: The Pramtal Museum Day is an attraction on Sunday, May 7th, and all nine participating museums can be explored with just one ticket. The wood and tool museum Lignorama in Riedau is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there are continuous free tours through the special exhibition “Coloured Wood”, a workshop corner “Wood and Color” for young visitors as well as drinks, coffee and cake.

The Sallaberger-Haus in Zell an der Pram hosts the special exhibition “Flax – so much more than linen. Cultural history, use, sustainability”. The open-air museum Brunnbauerhof in Andorf attracts with folk music in the farmhouse parlor with the Pramtaler string music and artisans who make lace, weave wire baskets and make jewelry on site. There will be catering, children can try their hand at stilt walking, sack races or the Brunnbauerhof giant memory game. Guided tours are free of charge.

There will also be a continuous tour of the Biersandkellermuseum in the Raaber Kellergröppe and the Bilger-Breustedt-Haus in Taufkirchen an der Pram on May 7th. The “Museum in the School & Radio Museum” in Taufkirchen offers guided tours from 2 p.m., and there is also a fossil and mineral exhibition. The Schärding town museum is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., guided tours are available as required.

The local history museum Schloss Starhemberg in Haag am Hausruck opens the special exhibition “Our fire brigades – historical insights”, the oldtimer club of the FF Wels shows historical fire engines. Access to all museum rooms is free, there is catering. A family day at the Furthmühle open-air museum in Pram involves cutting wood on the historic Venetian saw and demonstrating vintage engines and steam engines. Children can look forward to an adventure workshop “From grain to bread”, the wood workshop, “Find the mill bear!” and tent baking for young and old. Those interested can experience the Mühlbach on a hike. It will be tasted. Museum Day details www.pramtal-museumsstrasse.at.

