THEY PRAST. The Turin Police Headquarters and Carabinieri have been busy since the early hours of Tuesday morning

in the confiscation of a villa in Prascorsaro owned by Domenico Racco, who had already been convicted of ‘Ndrangheta in the Minotauro trial. In the house, whose confiscation had already been approved, Racco’s family continued to live. Now the eviction of the house is effective.