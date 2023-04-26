Home » Prawns in the land of the pig
News

Prawns in the land of the pig

by admin
Prawns in the land of the pig

Where there is a will, there is a way. Or as Andreas Aigner would translate: “I’m a stubborn person, there’s no such thing.” And so it is that shrimp are now swimming in saltwater pools in the middle of the stronghold of the Schweinernen. With his wife Cornelia, the 40-year-old master mechanical engineer and inventor set up a shrimp farm – in the immediate vicinity of the Kletzl butcher’s shop in the Aspacher Wildenau industrial park. Innviertel, the land of almost unlimited possibilities. Andrew is a doer.

See also  Roy Barreras affirms that a thousand indigenous people will join the blockade of Congress

You may also like

2023 Minhang District “4.26” World Intellectual Property Day...

Essay by Luisa Neubauer in high school –...

“The misuse of firearms will bring consequences to...

A man who agreed to be responsible for...

iPadOS 17 is set to give the lockscreen...

Douala hosts the third edition of Heal by...

“Santismo does not exist”: Juan Manuel Santos distanced...

Ding Xuexiang: Strengthen the application of digital innovation...

Expansion of Autobahn 3 should be decided by...

Investing in Innovation Africa launches its second call...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy