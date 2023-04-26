Prawns in the land of the pig

Where there is a will, there is a way. Or as Andreas Aigner would translate: “I’m a stubborn person, there’s no such thing.” And so it is that shrimp are now swimming in saltwater pools in the middle of the stronghold of the Schweinernen. With his wife Cornelia, the 40-year-old master mechanical engineer and inventor set up a shrimp farm – in the immediate vicinity of the Kletzl butcher’s shop in the Aspacher Wildenau industrial park. Innviertel, the land of almost unlimited possibilities. Andrew is a doer.