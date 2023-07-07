‘Prayed to die in Taliban custody’: Afghan woman

After the withdrawal of American and coalition forces from Kabul, like many Afghan women, Ilaha Dalwarzai’s life changed forever.

It wasn’t long before the Taliban took control of Kabul when Alha Dalawrzai was picked up from a market in Kabul and forcibly married off to a high-ranking Taliban official.

It was the beginning of a nightmare two years, she says, and then Taliban authorities put her in a jail cell for 156 days.

Ilha Dilavarzai alleged that she was subjected to brutal torture during detention, including starvation, abuse and interrogation.

A few days after escaping Afghanistan, Ilha Dalwarzai told The Independent on the phone from an undisclosed location: ‘The prisoners are being tortured in the rooms, some are kept in solitary confinement and even today when I try to sleep. When I do, I hear those voices.’

25-year-old Ilha Dalwarzai, the daughter of a three-star general in the Afghan army, has now escaped from the clutches of the Taliban for the second time. She has recounted the trauma she suffered after being allegedly forced into marriage, raped and beaten by her Taliban husband.

After speaking out against her husband’s atrocities and escaping, she was recaptured and sentenced to more than five months in prison, during which she was repeatedly tortured with electric shocks.

Dilawarzai was studying general medicine at Kabul University of Medical Sciences before the Taliban came back to power. She says that before reaching this point, she imagined a life full of assurance and comfort.

But that all changed when Taliban fighters overthrew the Western-backed government of Ashraf Ghani in 2021 and regained control of power.

She says Saeed Khosti, a powerful Taliban leader and former interior ministry spokesman, married her “forcibly” and then raped and tortured her for months.

Qari Saeed Khosti, the former spokesperson of the Taliban Ministry of Interior and the current head of Haqqani network orphanages forced me into his marriage after the rape. He tortured, beat and threatened me in the worst way. I didn’t want to be his slave, but the Taliban put me in prison to silence my voice pic.twitter.com/xlTchmhjCz — Elaha Delawarzai (@ElahaDelawarzai) July 2, 2023

Ilha Dilavarzai managed to escape from Khosti’s house in August last year. After escaping, he uploaded the videos of his abuse on social media.

In one such video, he is shown confronting Khosti and asking him to leave the house, after which he threatens him that there are armed men with him.

However, his freedom was short-lived because three months later, in November, the Taliban captured him and detained him.

She says she was held in a small cell in a detention center in Kabul by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence.

Ilaha Dilavarzai finally escaped from the country after 156 days of detention in April this year. They are still in hiding.

She says she remembers every day she was tortured and the nightmares still haunt her.

Ilaha Dilavarzai further says that she was subjected to punishments like electric shocks on her sensitive organs and surviving on only one glass of water a day without food. She has become a symbol of mistreatment of women under the Taliban regime.

Amnesty International wrote to Taliban officials a few weeks after Ilha Dilawarzi’s disappearance in December last year, saying they knew they had ‘persecuted and further tortured her. Out of fear, he tried to flee to Pakistan but (Pakistani authorities) handed him back to the Taliban against his will and he is now imprisoned in the General Directorate of Intelligence.

The woman’s family informed Amnesty that she has been missing since 11 November 2022.

On November 30, 2022, the Dalvarzai family informed the international organization that they had been placed in the General Directorate of Intelligence, Amnesty said.

She says she became aware of the dangers when she posted videos and photos of herself online, showing alleged sexual assault, beatings, torture and ill-treatment by Khosti.

According to her: ‘I didn’t want to be their concubine but the Taliban put me in jail to prevent me from silencing my voice. For the first 96 days, I was kept in a dark room where I spent the unbearable Kabul winter on an ice-cold floor. My bones still ache from the sub-zero temperature inside the room.’

He said that before being put in the cell, he was undressed and given an old full-covering garment and scarf, which he had to wear for about 100 days without changing.

According to Dalwarzai: ‘I was then taken to another room where some people claiming to be Taliban interrogated me about posting a video of abuse by Saeed Khosti. If I don’t tell them who is funding me from the West, they will beat me with water pipes and rods until I die.’

According to her, the torture during Taliban custody was similar to her first detention, as was the case after she was forced to marry Khosti.

Saeed Khosti previously served as the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, which is controlled by the Taliban’s intelligence wing.

According to him: ‘He used to attack my whole body and especially my sensitive parts to get answers.’

She added that unknown persons in plain clothes entered the room, where they were being interrogated and she did not know whether they were Taliban or just coming to watch their show.

Dilavarzai said: ‘They asked me which country was backing me. There was no doctor. Two Taliban men would come and if you begged them for medicine, they would tell you to pull up your pants so they could inject you. They used to refuse painkillers.’

In this February 20, 2023 photo, members of the Afghan Taliban are seen in Kandahar. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 (AFP).

He said that for meals he would get a piece of bread with a glass of water, and on better days he would be given boiled beans, but according to him, this seemed like the food of a small child.

Dilavarzai says the water was red in color and bitter with clear signs of acidity with some medicine. She added that she felt drowsy immediately after drinking the water and could not remember much of the day after that.

During menstruation days, they spent almost a week sitting in one place as they were given only a piece of cloth without underwear.

Dilavarzai said that when she got out of her cell and met other women in the general detention cell, she found that they too experienced similar memory loss after drinking water and food.

According to him, his mental capacity was getting affected.

She says she used to be able to memorize chapters of her medicine books in just one night.

According to him: ‘It was difficult to even swallow water but we had no other choice and we couldn’t ask for more. We were in no mood to eat or chew. I started seeing blood in my urine and when I asked the prison authorities for medicine, they only offered paracetamol.

‘I was in pain and covered in blood for two weeks. I was only allowed to use the toilet once a day for five minutes and there was a guard posted outside. Bathing was not allowed and I got scars all over my body.’

Saeed Khosti denied the allegations of physical abuse shortly after the allegations came to light last year and said he had remarried Dalwarzai but filed for divorce, claiming she allegedly insulted the Quran.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaan did not respond to phone calls and messages from The Independent.

In one of his last videos posted in August last year, Dilavarzai said: ‘Maybe no one will see me again and I might die but it’s better to die once than to die again.’

This time she prays that she can stay in hiding and not be handed over to the Taliban.

According to him: ‘I prayed for my death in custody.’

Taliban’s position: The claim in this news is false. The author should do so much research that Qari Saeed Khosti did not marry by force but by his and his family’s will. Elha was not picked up but got married in a famous VIP wedding hall in Kabul. The wedding invitations were distributed by both the families. At the time of acceptance in the marriage ceremony, the bride was advocated by her father himself. There is a video of the wedding ceremony in which the bridegroom, Elha’s father and other family members can be seen.

