During the Mid-Autumn Festival, many cultural and tourism venues in Tianning District launched special activities to attract citizens to celebrate the festival locally.

During the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, Tianning Temple and Tianning Pagoda launched a series of activities to benefit the people. During the day, the Pagoda Temple is open to teachers free of charge, and the Pagoda Square is open to the public free of charge in the evening. You can also enjoy a half-price discount when climbing the Pagoda. The “Yinianxi Market” national style market in the temple will fully display the beauty of the night and the sky. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, there will also be an activity of “Tianning Pagoda Mid-Autumn Flower Moon Night”, with a bright light and shadow show, a moon worship ceremony, as well as wonderful singing and dancing, soulful recitations, and fun quizzes, to accompany the citizens to spend the most splendid Mid-Autumn Festival night.

This Mid-Autumn Festival, Qingguo Lane will continue to hold a series of colorful activities around the 2022 Chinese and Wu Guofeng Feast Hanfu Competition. When Hanfu meets Qingguo Lane, when the texture of Jiangnan Ancient Lane collides with the poetic and national atmosphere, this artistic conception is worth looking forward to.

In Dongpo Park, on the evening of September 10, an immersive performance with the theme of Su Dongpo will be used to have an immersive time-space dialogue with Dongpo. Dance, music, chanting, light and shadow, scene performances… Various forms gather in it, and night gardens, canals, ancient bridges, bright moon, pavilions… all kinds of light and shadow complement each other, which is definitely an audio-visual feast not to be missed.

It is understood that on September 10th, Hongmei Park will join hands with Changzhou Hanfu Club to hold the Mid-Autumn Festival Ceremony; from 15:00 to 16:00 on September 10th, at the north square of Zhang Tailei Memorial Hall will hold the “Mid-Autumn Festival when the moon is full, three loves full of love”. Jie, welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Citizens who like beautiful villages may wish to walk into Yikula Elf Farm in Moujia Village during the Mid-Autumn Festival to experience the most childlike Mid-Autumn Festival. When you enter the park, you will be given a small train experience. There are rainbow grass skating, warrior rock climbing, jungle adventure, elf train, jungle archery, hand-cranked boat… all kinds of fun, all of which children like. The most interesting thing is that with the play activity card, you can also participate in the lottery activity, and the farmers can take home geese, old hens and seasonal organic vegetables to the citizens.

In Fengbei Village, citizens can not only have a water experience at Zhongsai Fengbei Water Sports Base, but also pick water chestnuts and make moon cakes. Moon, be the coolest moon watcher this Mid-Autumn Festival. (Tu Xianping and Song Jing)