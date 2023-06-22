Pre-candidates “formed and informed”, others “split”

The program was also developed in the other 12 municipalities of the department, this time it applied to the pre-candidates of Pereira and Dosquebradas.

With the intention of generating electoral pedagogy and informing all those who have decided to make politics their way of life, the ‘Trained and Informed’ forum was held, which was aimed at pre-candidates for mayors, councils, assembly, mayors’ offices and government, this in order to provide them with updated tools that will help them in decision-making and propose proposals that are much more grounded in the reality of the city and the department.

In addition to updating knowledge, issues of vital development for the region were raised, such as territorial development gaps, expectations of productivity and competitiveness, spaces for citizen participation and routes to access the projects and programs defined in the new National Development Plan.

The organization

The Technological University of Pereira in the company of ESAP, the RAP Eje Cafetero, SUEJE, Regional Commission for Competitiveness and Society in Motion, were at the forefront of the process in its logistical and organizational part. According to Vanessa Aristizábal, coordinator of Sociedad en Movimiento, there will be talks, forums and debates with the pre-candidates, prior to the elections that will take place on October 29.

157 summoned pre-candidates were for councils, mayors, assembly and governorship and 136 were pre-candidates for mayors.

Those who attended

Precandidates Mayor of Pereira

Diana Osorio

Nancy Henao

Martha Alzate

Steven Cardenas

Oscar Cruz

Carlos Andres Hernandez

Dosquebradas Mayor’s Precandidates

Julian Alonso Girl

Wilson García

Pre-candidates Risaralda Governorate

Eduardo Patino

Juan Diego Patino

Juliana Enciso

Javier Marulanda

Given

In the Web page, www.sociedadenmovimiento.com They click on trained and informed candidates, there they can find the planning kit for each municipality with detailed and updated figures.

Given

It is expected that for the month of August a tour of all the municipalities will be carried out again, already with candidates selected in each one of them.

reactions

Vanessa Aristizabal

Society in Motion Coordinator

“Society in Movement this year modernized its operating model a bit, before our process was very focused on the capital city and the metropolitan area, we understood that this process needed to reach the municipalities, together we designed an agenda that in its first This phase allowed us to teach a little how a government proposal should be built, to know in detail what elements are fundamental in citizen participation and to go into the minutiae of what the poverty figures represent, the challenges and the projects prioritized in the regional agenda of competitiveness and other elements”.

Juan Diego Patino

Pre-candidate Risaralda Governorate

“Delighted to be here, Risaralda is a department with a prospective territory, built from the academic, social, union part and obviously from the public sector, we must promote the possibilities that these important and prospective development projects for the territory can be trigger. In our government programs, that same language must be included, of what today the nation and the territory is crying out for that prospective development through those important projects”.

Luis Alberto Sierra

ESAP Regional Director

“For ESAP, it is very important to participate and be active in this process where pedagogy and academia play a very important role in training, in delivering skills, abilities and knowledge to citizens, to pre-candidates for councils , assembly, mayors and government, because not only in this delivery of skills and knowledge we strengthen the construction of government programs that will result in development plans tomorrow, but also because we deliver elements that allow them to specifically observe the components of the National Development Plan and how to integrate them through the different municipal, departmental and national instruments”.

Diana Osorio Bernal

Pre-candidate Alcaldía de Pereira

“We are giving it our all because we want the best for our city, we are walking the streets, meeting with people, talking to citizens, we are currently in a citizen survey, the Alianza Verde party has made the decision to open this mechanism to citizens. citizens to define their only candidacy, we hope that by the end of this month of June we will already have the decision that will be, we are working shoulder to shoulder with the people, we are very expectant. Pereira needs to recover the path of development and what better than a woman, let us give a different course to the city so that the transformation is unstoppable”.

