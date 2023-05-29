Home » Pre-candidates Hernández and Lopera, put ‘hands on’
News

Pre-candidates Hernández and Lopera, put ‘hands on’

by admin
Pre-candidates Hernández and Lopera, put ‘hands on’

With a brush in hand and accompanied by the entire community, the team of the mayoral candidate Maicol Lopera and the candidate for the Council of Pereira, Manuel Hernández, changed the face of the field of the Byron Gaviria neighborhood, a fun day where the participants enjoyed of music and activities around the beautification of…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  Heilongjiang provincial leading cadres study and implement Xi Jinping's new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education reading class completed

You may also like

Pentecost return trip: First traffic jams on northern...

my country aims to launch Shenzhou 16 manned...

Jüri Ratas: With the reform party’s cut-and-raise-payment policy,...

a dispute over territory?

Mac tip: The different types of Mac crashes...

5.7 earthquake shakes Bogotá and cities in northeastern...

They investigate police plagiarism in southern Cauca

Missing since 1362 – Sunken Church of Rungholt...

During the Shenzhou 16 mission, there will be...

Three minors who recorded themselves on a video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy