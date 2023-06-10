Pre-candidates requested greater security for their political exercise

One of the pre-candidates who, a few days ago, expressed his decline in the aspiration to be mayor of Dosquebradas, Juan David Londoño, like others who say they have been victims of threats such as Mr. Juan Pablo Cano and Mr. Oscar Mauricio Toro, both pre-candidates by signatures; They participated in the Extraordinary Committee on Electoral Guarantees, which was fulfilled and was attended by officials from the Attorney General’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Government Secretariat, the National Police, and the Ombudsman’s Office, among others.

The first to speak on behalf of those involved was Juan Pablo Cano, who stated that he has been part of intimidation near his campaign headquarters, of surveillance, he even mentioned that his headquarters had been vandalized and taken away some elements that were related to his process of collecting signatures, for this reason, he filed the respective complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office.

Oscar Mauricio Toro, another of the pre-candidates for mayor, expressed that the situations he has experienced have been very similar to those of Cano, in fact he mentioned that they have also made verbal threats against him, however, the complaint has not been made effective before the authorities, to which the official of the Prosecutor’s Office invited him to do so, since it is the way in which a route for due process is drawn up or else it does not go from being a simple rumor.

Another of the actors who intervened was Julián Alonso Chica, pre-candidate for signatures for the Mayor’s Office of Dosquebradas, who said “in the complex where I live, two guys entered to steal, I don’t think it was something against me, but it was something that It happened where I live. What I do want to make known is that there are officials from the municipal administration, who are being forced to accompany and promote a certain campaign, contractors that one sees in the photos and it is sad that things are being handled like this, because otherwise they would be seen affected in the conservation of their jobs, it is necessary to follow up on that, Mr. Attorney ”.

The municipal government secretary, Juan Carlos Sepúlveda, expressed that “we listened to them carefully and commitments were made on both sides. We offer them all our support and all the guarantees that the Constitution and the Law allow us and everything that is within our reach for their well-being and that of their families because unfortunately they are also affected, “said the official.

In the same way, he added that clear and timely information was requested from the Police because only two complaints of threats have been registered to date.

Sepúlveda Montoya added that “we will follow up on the commitments and the progress made with the actions that were taken and that these redound to the benefit of the safety of these people who require it, since this administration of Mayor Diego Ramos is committed to the electoral process”.

He ended by saying that all the people involved in the situation were very repetitive in requesting the support and accompaniment of the Police and they were all asked to make the requirements clear.