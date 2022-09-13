Home News Precarious work wages and pensions: CGIL worried
Precarious work wages and pensions: CGIL worried

by admin
Precarious work wages and pensions: CGIL worried

A few days before the elections, the mayor presents proposals: it is urgent to calm the cost of energy and make a fiscal equity maneuver

Ivan Ferigo

12 September 2022

BELLUNO. The precariousness of work, wages and pensions at the center of the CGIL’s concerns. Less than two weeks after the vote, the Belluno section of the union presents its proposals to meet the difficulties of workers and pensioners. Reasoning on both a national and a local scale.

First issue addressed by Secretary General Mauro De Carli, very heavy inflation (+ 8.4%) which has cut wages and pensions and increased the costs of food and energy. The price of firewood has doubled. For the CGIL it is urgent to calm the price of energy and make a fiscal equity maneuver.

Insecurity is also worrying. Considering the contracts on the number of hires, in 2021 the percentage of term contracts was 85.9%; in 2022 there was a slight decrease (82.3%), which however must take into account the resignation effect. The weight of administration also rises, that is the number of workers hired through external agencies: in 2019 the percentage was 13.2%, in 2020 it was 15.8, in 2021 it was 18.4 and in 2022 – as of August – even at 19.9. And even looking at the so-called stable work, the use of temporary work increased by 52.1%.

In industry, in the first eight months of 2022, compared to 385 generic workers hired directly, 760 were in temporary contracts. While for each new skilled worker (2170), practically another is called in for administration (2080).

Accidents at work are also on the rise. Data is growing nationally, regionally and locally. This, for the CGIL, is due to a production system not very attentive to safety in the workplace. Denise Casanova, Filctem-CGIL secretary general, then remarked that a future of poverty is being handed over to young people. Malpagati, precarious, with a pension difficult to reach.

To reiterate all this, the CGIL will be involved in demonstrations at national and local level in the days to come. Four territorial assemblies with delegates, in Belluno (today), Pieve di Cadore (16), Feltre (19) and Agordo (21).

