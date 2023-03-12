“March is a month of transition between the dry season and the first rainy season of the year,” says Ofelia Ángel Oviedo, an official at IDEAM Huila – Caquetá.

The phenomenon of “La Niña” has undoubtedly generated sudden changes in temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, making the rains have a high possibility of closing with high volumes above the usual average, as a result of the wet fronts coming from from the Brazilian Amazon.

This was indicated by Ofelia Ángel Oviedo, an official from IDEAM Huila – Caquetá, noting that despite the fact that January is part of the first dry season of the year, it was rainy, while February was one of the months in which temperatures were recorded. highest in the department.

This year, the month of January was a rainy month, and despite the fact that it is part of the first dry season of the year, it was influenced by the “La Niña” phenomenon, which generates rain, as a result of an interaction between the ocean and the atmosphere, a phenomenon that has been rapidly dissipating until reaching neutral conditions; February, on the contrary, was a very dry month, typical of the first summer season of the year where the rains were registered well below normal, contrary to the temperatures that were above the historical averages, with peaks in Huila. between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius.

This is how the professional indicated that March is a transition month between the first dry season and the first rainy season of 2023, which will bring sunny days, interspersed with rainy days. “March is a transition month between the dry season and the first rainy season of the year. The rains that we have had these days are rains generated by humidity that is entering from the southeast of the Brazilian Amazon; Therefore, we are going to have rainy days interspersed with sunny days, specifying that this rainy season will last until the beginning of June,” said the IDEAM Huila-Caquetá official.

Finally, the IDEAM official argued that, although we are starting the first rainy period of 2023, this could be crossed by an increase in rainfall.

“What we are going to have are the precipitations that correspond to the first rainy season of the year, which could be between 20% and 30% above the normal average, so we must be attentive to the recommendations of the authorities. ”, he added.

For his part, the Secretary of Agriculture and Mining of Huila, Dilberto Trujillo Dussán, said that, in the face of these phenomena of climate variability, the “Huila Crece” government has been preparing with actions to prevent and mitigate possible effects, mainly in the sector rural.

Actions to face contingencies due to rains

“The rains return and this mainly disadvantages rural producers, especially when we are about to start the coffee harvest in the west and north of the department of Huila. Undoubtedly, we are going to be affected, so we are already preparing to face the situation, with maintenance work on tertiary roads, in terms of harvesting the coffee crop, and everything that may be affected by the rains. .

Finally, he stressed that these phenomena of climate variability drastically impact crops, so adaptation and mitigation actions must be generated.

“This situation has a strong impact on the plants, initially exposing them to periods of heat and later heavy rainfall, which could then close with a period of intense drought; that is to say, these are effects of climate change, and without a doubt we have to continue preparing for it”, concluded Trujillo Dussán.

Make informed decisions

It should be noted that given the impact of these climatic conditions, marked by intense periods of rain or drought, the Huila Agroclimatic Technical Table, of which the departmental government is a part, has been generating monthly agroclimatic bulletins, a valuable tool that It allows better planning of planting and crop management, through informed decisions.

Likewise, it is important to periodically consult the IDEAM forecasts, not only for the development of agricultural activities, but also to have first-hand information when traveling or carrying out other tasks where one may be exposed to adverse effects on the weather. .