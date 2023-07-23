Precise words to narrate violence

A bright and moving work, one of the best love books in recent literature.

Is it sadness, intimate devastation, what gives us the measure of our love when we lose the loved one? Or is the intimacy of convalescence perhaps a strange form of tenderness, the last hold on shared happiness?

One year and three months brings together the poems written by Luis García Montero following the loss of his wife, Almudena Grandes. They are poems that evoke with delicacy and emotion contained at times, unleashed others, the illness and its convalescence, the experience and emotion of what has been lived

Photo: Free Market

In his verses the plot of the last summer walk unfolds, the unexpected diagnosis, the care, New Year’s Eve in the hospital, the tearing of pain, the empty house, the memories summoned by absence, the moments of a long love story that here makes all its sense.

Perhaps the most moving book by Luis García Montero, due to its containment, the serene evocation of distressing moments, the immense tenderness evoking complicity and the memory of the one who is no longer there. Perhaps for this reason, and without meaning to, one of the most beautiful love books in recent literature.

The mystery and the secret

Along our shore we walk alone under the sunset, while the footprints come and go. What brings the foam closer goes with the hangover. So that the sun does not harm you, we have left almost at twilight, when feelings are undressed on the still warm sand and a murmur of light writes the horizon that looks at us. Like a highway, where the red lights are brakes at night, we see the questions pass slowly without knowing what to say. A mystery is not the same as a secret, but the two are mixed: our contained conversations have now learned it. How difficult to walk with bare feet and fear of what it cuts. How difficult to know what is hidden in this shell.

Shores of the sea, let us dream.

the truth of fictions

I see her in the mirror as she fixes her hair like someone who queues at the boarding gate in search of a destination. I don’t know what shuffles her patience, nor what fits in my silence. The mannequins watch me with their eye shadow and their wigs educated in the verb to search and in the reason of art. Hair in the wind of life, blond, redheaded, black sadness, ordered by chemotherapy. It’s you, I tell him, and he smiles at me. Neither of us, neither, ever, had felt in this way that there is truth in fictions.

Looks never had so much love for life.

readers

Love is also a negotiated light. We are nocturnal ships that anchor in this room next to a bed that looks like a port. I don’t care how long it takes you to turn off the light if I fall asleep while reading. A lighthouse blinks very close to your body so that Ulises can do justice, while Fortunata is shipwrecked through the streets of Madrid and hope defends itself with nails and joy in the science fiction of any body. Neither do you protest if I turn on the light before the hour. I sleep a little. Let’s say that at five my nightstand is a dock where there is loading and unloading of words that pass into your dream. Baudelaire walks through New York, Federico in Paris, while Machado crosses the border and Cernuda tells us about Galdós under the Mexican sky.

Love is also a negotiated light. You give me your dreams by living mine. I give you my dreams by keeping yours. Stories that are linked like bodies.