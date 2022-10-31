PREDAPPIO – It is the day of the black shirts in Predappio, who have met in the Forlivese town where Benito Mussolini was born and where he is buried, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the March on Rome. In Piazza Sant’Antonio, more than a thousand nostalgics of fascism gathered, coming from all over Italy, to reach the cemetery of San Cassiano in procession, where, since 1957, the crypt of the Duce has been located.





There is something new: no speech by the Arditi, but it will be Orsola Mussolini, great-grandson of Benito, who will greet the participants. In Piazza Sant’Antonio a little at a time the buses arrived from which the delegations of Arditi and the groups of the veterans of the RSI with the banners got off.





Fez, black shirts, the Duce’s T-shirts and tattoos in plain sight, the demonstrators unrolled a long tricolor while awaiting the departure of the procession. They come from all over Emilia Romagna, but also from Veneto, Lombardy and the South. There is even a Spanish group, which arrived from Valladolid, with the Falange flag. The order service, all boys from Padua, with a tricolor armband and the words “ideal continuity”, tries to bring order.

Predappio, the leader of the Arditi: "Mancino law is castor oil used by the left to silence us"

During the concentration, before the departure, some of the demonstrators stretched out their arms to do the Roman salute. At one point the group sang ‘Black face’. The group asked reporters not to stand in the middle of the march.

Predappio, a child in a black shirt in the Arditi procession for the centenary of the March on Rome

“It would be wonderful” if the government changed the Mancino law, because it provides for “a crime of opinion,” he said. Mirco Santarelli, president of the “Arditi” of Ravenna and organizer of the event. The law “is used as castor oil by the left to shut us up.” And again, for Santarelli the sentences of the premier Giorgia Meloni on fascism “these are convenient phrases that it is obliged to make” even if, Santarelli observes, “it dissociates itself from the past because it has passed, we could no longer do the wheat campaign”. After the political elections, Santarelli continues, “I’m happy, I’m glad you don’t govern the left, but I’m not for Meloni. I didn’t listen to her. Maybe I’m the only Italian who didn’t”.