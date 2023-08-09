Predictable leaders: El Chocó towards a promising future

Luis Darley Cuesta Hinestroza

By Luis Darley Cuesta Hinestroza

Within the framework of the closing of the second cohort of the Leadership program last week, I had the honor of attending a keynote address entitled “Latin America: Polarization and Mistrust. Is there a cure? This revealing talk, given by renowned speaker Luis Alberto Moreno, former director of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), inspired me to reflect on the latent potential in the heart of Chocó and the crucial importance of predictable leaders to unleash a promising future in This region.

Although the conference was not specifically focused on Chocó, it allowed me to glimpse the fundamental role that predictable leaders can play in shaping a more prosperous reality in this beautiful territory.

In my role as a public official, I had the privilege of visiting various municipalities in Chocó and meeting bright, intelligent young people who are passionate about serving their people from different areas. From academia to health, public service, social and community, the flourishing tourism sector and other sectors, these young leaders demonstrate their commitment to the development of Chocó and its people, leaders who represent the vanguard of progress in Chocó . Their unwavering passion and commitment remind us that despite the challenges they face, the region’s potential is undeniable.

Chocó faces significant obstacles, such as socioeconomic inequality and limited infrastructure. However, each of these challenges is an opportunity to innovate and thrive. And this is where the concept of predictable leaders comes into play. A predictable leader is one who is committed to transparency and accountability, someone capable of setting clear goals and meeting them with integrity. He listens and attends to the needs of his community, working collaboratively to implement effective solutions.

The conference with Luis Alberto Moreno reminded me of the importance of focusing on our own context and taking advantage of the potential of Chocó. As we strive to shape a bright future, it is essential to cultivate predictable leaders who work hand in hand with civil society, fostering a culture of collaboration and collective construction.

The conference was a wake-up call for all of us, urging us to consider our role as agents of change from our role in the Department of Chocó. With talented young people and predictable leaders, the future is bright and full of possibility. We must work together to unleash the potential of this beautiful land and build a more prosperous and equitable Chocó. The promising future of Chocó is within our reach!

I take advantage of this space to address the next presidents of Chocó with the ardent desire that they become the predictable leaders that our land so needs. The transformation of Chocó and the construction of a promising future depend to a large extent on his predictable leadership and the ability to bring dreams and visions to life. Predictability and transparency are the currencies of trust in investment, be it public, private or international cooperation. Trust is the vital force that drives progress and well-being in any society. And this confidence, dear leaders, comes from your commitment to predictable leadership.

The eyes of the world are on Chocó, waiting to see bold and visionary leadership translated into tangible action. Your ability to listen and respond to the real needs of our people, to set clear goals and meet them, and to responsibly manage resources will make a monumental difference in the destiny of the region.

No less important, I want to address the youth of Chocó. You are the heart and soul of the department. I invite you to persevere in your struggles, to believe in the transforming force of your desires and to work tirelessly from your roles for a brighter future. Each of you has the power to forge a bold new path for Chocó. And remember, working on this land should not be seen as a punishment, but as a unique opportunity to leave a lasting mark in a place that needs your passion and commitment.

In the union of predictable leadership and youthful determination, we will find the way to the Chocó that is desired: a territory of progress, equity and hope. The challenge is before us, but there is also the promise of a transformed future. Together, a resilient and prosperous Chocó will be forged.

Predictability is the compass that will guide our actions, that will inspire confidence and that will open the doors to sustainable development. I urge you to embrace this call and be the leaders Chocó needs.

Finally, Liderario is a training and support program aimed at leaders interested in building and strengthening leadership in different areas and regions. It brings together social leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, public servants, politicians and other actors committed to the sustainable and equitable development of their communities. Liderario seeks to enhance the capacities of these leaders so that they can contribute effectively to the progress and well-being of their regions. It is thanks to EAFIT, Comfama, Fundacion Fraternidad Medellín, ProAntioquia, Grupo Argos, Fundacion Sofia Perez de Soto and Corbeta.